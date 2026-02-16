Gold for Loïc Meillard! The Swiss athlete wins his third medal at these Olympic Games. After silver in the team combined and bronze in the giant slalom, Meillard completes his set of medals in the slalom.
Loïc Meillard now owns Olympic gold in the slalom after winning gold at the World Championships. The 29-year-old from western Switzerland wins in Bormio with a lead of 0.35 seconds ahead of Fabio Gstrein. Henrik Kristoffersen came third.
Norway's Atle Lie McGrath, who was almost six tenths ahead of Meillard after the first run, faltered in the final run.
This is Meillard's third medal in Bormio after silver in the team combined (with Marco Odermatt) and giant slalom bronze. After Franjo von Allmen and Odermatt, the Valais native with roots in Neuchâtel is the third Swiss alpine skier to leave Bormio with three medals. Meillard had already finished on the podium three times at the World Championships in Saalbach a year ago.
Eight men's medals in Bormio
Thanks to Meillard's top performance at the end, the Swiss men's team won at least one medal in all five races in Valtellina and eight medals in total. Four of these are gold - thanks in particular to von Allmen, who won the downhill, super-G and team combined (with Tanguy Nef).
The other Swiss slalom starters showed solid to good races. Tanguy Nef finished in 6th place, 2.02 seconds behind. The Olympic debutant from Geneva has finished in the top 10 five times in nine slaloms this World Cup winter, but only once - in fifth place in Gurgl - has he done better.
But after his sensational performance in the slalom of the team combined, in which he won Olympic gold with a superior best time, Nef was hoping for a medal in the special slalom.
Nef improved by four positions in the final run thanks to his fifth-best time. Matthias Iten did the same, finishing in 11th place (2.62 seconds behind). Daniel Yule came 15th.
The live ticker for the recap
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
1 after the 1st run
Atle Lie McGrath
The Norwegian was clearly the fastest in the first run and was eliminated in the second run. Very bitter for the Norwegian, but from a Swiss perspective this means: Loïc Meillard takes gold!
-
2 after the 1st run
Loïc Meillard
The Swiss shows a controlled run and really turns up the heat at the bottom! He finishes with the best run time and takes the lead! He has silver for sure, will it even be enough for gold?
-
3 after the 1st run
Fabio Gstrein
Wow, Fabio Gstrein is the fastest in the top sector so far. He even extends his lead, takes the lead and thus a medal. That's an announcement and also difficult for Meillard to beat.
-
4 after the 1st run
Timon Haugan
Norwegian duel for the lead: Timon Haugan has a big lead, but has already lost it halfway through the run. 0.29 seconds behind, Kristoffersen still leads ahead of Haugan.
-
5 after the 1st run
Armand Marchant
The Belgian is already 0.4 seconds ahead of Kristoffersen. But Marchant is clearly unable to keep up and is just two hundredths faster than Tanguy Nef at the finish.
-
6 after the 1st run
Henrik Kristoffersen
The Norwegian increases his lead to over a second with a dream start. He loses a little at the end, but still has a lead of 0.89 seconds at the finish. That was a real statement towards the medals.
-
7 after the 1st run
Marco Schwarz
The Austrian already has a big lead over Tanguy Nef, but is continuously losing time. The finish is very close again, but Schwarz also falls behind Tanguy Nef. The Swiss is already at least seventh, is there still a chance of a medal?
-
8 after the 1st run
Clement Noel
After just a few gates, Clément Noel is already in the lead. The French co-favorite is out of the decision and Tanguy Nef remains in the lead.
-
9 after the 1st run
Michael Matt
It's slowly but surely coming down to the medals. Michael Matt is well ahead at the top, but loses a lot of time again at the bottom. In the end, he falls 12 hundredths short of Tanguy Nef's time.
-
10 after the 1st run
Tommaso Saccardi
The Italian showed a strong performance in the first run and made it up to 10th place with the high start number 37. He also had good runs in the second run, but dropped back to 5th place. Nef remains in front.
-
11th after the 1st run
Tanguy Nef
Nef also loses a lot of time in the second-to-last section, but he turns up the heat again in the bottom section. 0.11 seconds ahead, but unfortunately not enough for a medal.
-
12th after the 1st run
Linus Strasser
The German is doing really well in this second run. But then one mistake and the whole lead is gone. Strasser is beaten by 0.04 seconds.
-
13th after the 1st run
Billy Major
Major loses 1.51 seconds to Soberg. The Brit falls back to 6th place, behind Iten and Yule.
-
14 after the 1st run
Eirik Hystad Solberg
The Norwegian shows a fantastic run and takes the lead with the fastest time. Solberg is 0.49 seconds faster than Iten.
-
15 after the 1st run
Filip Zubcic
The Croatian falls 0.13 seconds behind Matthias Iten.
-
16 after the 1st run
Matthias Iten
Switzerland is ahead of Sweden again thanks to Matthias Iten. The newcomer of the year is another 0.35 seconds faster than Ax Swartz and is now in the lead.
-
17 after the 1st run
Fabian Ax Swartz
Yule's time in the leader's box is also over. Fabian Ax Swartz takes a lot from Yule in the bottom section and takes the lead.
-
18 after the 1st run
Daniel Yule
The first Swiss in the second run takes the lead right away. 0.58 seconds ahead and the question - how far forward is that enough?
-
19 after the 1st run
Dave Ryding
The changeover in the lead continues. Dave Ryding is now in the lead with an 11 hundredths advantage.
-
20 after the 1st run
Steven Amiez
Now we come to the top skiers in the World Cup. Steven Amiez failed the first run completely. The second run looks a little better, but a 0.59 second lead at the finish is probably not enough for a big leap forward.
-
21 after the 1st run
Joaquim Salarich
Another change at the top. Spaniard Joaquim Salarich is the new leader.
-
22 after the 1st run
Shiro Aihara
The Japanese sets new standards here. 2.38 seconds ahead for Shiro Aihara.
-
23 after the 1st run
Andrej Drukarov
The Lithuanian finishes in 2nd place.
-
24 after the 1st run
Xavier Cornella Guitart
We stay with the exotics and go to Andorra. Xavier Cornella Guitart is once again significantly faster and takes the lead by one second.
-
25 after the 1st run
Marko Sljivic
It's Bosnia-Herzegovina's turn with Marko Sljivic. He shows a great run and takes the lead by 0.87 seconds.
-
26 after the 1st run
Barnabas Szollos
The Israeli has already been seen on the big stage several times. Not quite enough to keep up with Holscher here. Intermediate 3rd place.
-
27th after the 1st run
Tomas Holscher
Chile takes the lead here. Tomas Holscher is significantly faster than his competitors ahead of him and takes the lead by 1.8 seconds.
-
28 after the 1st run
Matthieu Osch
The Luxembourger is in intermediate 2nd place. Of course, he is also an exotic skier who has no chance of improving his position here.
-
29 after the 1st run
Richardson Viano
The man from Haiti has no chance against the Icelander, but for him too it's all about the great experience.
-
30 after the 1st run
Jon Erik Sigurdsson
The Icelander Jon Erik Sigurdsson sets a first time in the snow and is happy at the finish as if he had just become Olympic champion.
-
The start list of the 2nd run
-
Welcome back!
The decision in the Olympic slalom is imminent. Will Loïc Meillard defend his medal? Or will it even be enough to win? The decision will be made at 13:30.
-
Summary of the 1st run
Atle Lie McGrath was in a class of his own on the course set by Mauro Pini from Ticino. The 25-year-old Norwegian, the best slalom skier in the World Cup so far this winter despite three retirements, immediately set the best time with the number 1, which no one else was even close to matching.
Loïc Meillard, who started immediately after McGrath, showed a good run, but already lost 0.59 seconds. The 29-year-old from western Switzerland thus has his sights set on his third medal win in Bormio. He previously won silver with Marco Odermatt in the team combined in Valtellina a week ago and bronze two days ago in the giant slalom behind Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Odermatt.
Meillard is the only member of the Swiss slalom quartet who still has a realistic chance of winning a medal after half a stint. Tanguy Nef set a superior best time in the team combined slalom a week ago and won Olympic gold together with Franjo von Allmen. However, he never got up to speed in the special slalom and lost 2.32 seconds to McGrath. This meant that the man from Geneva only finished in 10th place after 35 racers had started.
Mathias Iten (15th) and Daniel Yule (18th) lost half a second and a whole second respectively more than Nef.
Apart from Meillard, only the Austrian Fabio Gstrein (0.94 back) and the Norwegian Timon Haugan (0.96) lost less than a second to McGrath. Fifth-placed Belgian Armand Marchant lost 1.2 seconds and sixth-placed Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen 1.6 seconds on the best time.
The first slalom run on the lower - rather flat - part of the downhill course claimed many prominent "victims". Among those eliminated were the Brazilian giant slalom Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Austrian Kitzbühel slalom winner Manuel Feller, the two-time slalom season winner Paco Rassat from France and also the strong Finn Eduard Hallberg.
The start of the final run is scheduled for 1.30 pm.
-
The intermediate classification
-
Starting number 30
Sam Maes is eliminated
The Belgian is the last of the top 30 and is also eliminated here.
-
Start number 29
Ax Swartz loses over three seconds
The Swede is 3.05 seconds behind.
-
Starting number 28
Billy Major relatively strong
2.52 seconds back for Major and thus 12th place. You can't get much more out of these conditions today.
-
Start number 27
Jakobsen also retires
Unsurprisingly, the "retirement king" was also eliminated.
-
Start number 26
Iten with a stable run
The Swiss skier finished 2.82 seconds behind Zubcic. There is simply not much more possible here.
-
Start number 25
Zubcic loses 2.79 seconds
The Croatian is close to three seconds behind. But at least that's still enough for the top 15.
-
Start number 24
Taylor also out
And the retirement rate continues to rise thanks to Laurie Taylor.
-
Start number 23
Sala drops out
The second Italian also drops out. So no local hero at the finish yet.
-
Starting number 22
Solberg also far behind
There are currently only two scenarios: A big gap or retirement. For Solberg it is also option 1: a big gap. At 2.57 seconds, however, he is still one of the better drivers who started last.
-
Starting number 21
Kolega says goodbye
Driver 21, retirement 7. We stick to our guns: every third driver drops out here.
-
Start number 20
Ryding makes up a big gap
The Briton also has no chance here. He crossed the finish line 3.74 seconds behind.
-
Start number 19
Yule misses the exploit
Daniel Yule just isn't doing well, and the Olympic slalom is no exception. He is 3.28 seconds behind.
-
Start number 18
Popov is also eliminated
After 18 racers, Popov is already the sixth not to make it to the finish. This means that every third racer has been eliminated so far.
-
Start number 17
Matt loses 2.2 seconds
Another Austrian who can only shake his head at the finish. Michael Matt is 2.2 seconds behind leader Atle Lie McGrath.
-
Start number 16
Schwarz also a long way behind
The Austrian also loses almost two seconds - it will also be difficult for Marco Schwarz in the battle for the podium.
-
Start number 15
Tanguy Nef too passive
In contrast to his brilliant combined slalom, this is disappointing today. Tanguy Nef loses 2.32 seconds with a passive run to the finish.
-
Starting number 14
Vinatzer is eliminated
The Italian almost dropped out at the top and a little later dropped out completely. It was a completely unsuccessful performance by the local hero.
-
Start number 13
Strasser over two seconds behind
The German comes through, but with a big gap. 2.35 seconds behind at the finish.
-
Start number 12
Gstrein knocks one out of the park
Wow, what a top run from Gstrein. The Austrian keeps the gap under one second and takes 3rd place.
-
Start number 11
Feller makes a big mistake
The Austrian joins the retired skiers It's clear that all athletes take full risks at the Olympics, so retirements are not very surprising.
-
Starting number 10
Steven Amiez with a mega deficit
It's not the day for the French: Rassat is out, Noel is way behind and Steven Amiez is even 4.04 seconds behind. That was probably nothing.
-
Starting number 9
Hallberg drops out
The second retirement here in the Bormio slalom. Hallberg also fails to finish his run.
-
Start number 8
Marchand just behind the podium
The Belgian with a rock-solid run. 1.2 seconds behind in 4th place, he is fully in the fight for the medals.
-
Start number 7
Haugan keeps up reasonably well
The Norwegian is obviously getting the maximum out of what is still possible here. Haugan keeps the gap under one second and is thus in 3rd place, leaving Meillard unchallenged in 2nd place.
-
Starting number 6
Pinheiro Braathen drops out
The sensational Olympic giant slalom champion is also skiing fast today. But then the dream of the next medal is over. The Brazilian slips and is eliminated.
-
Starting number 5
Henrik Kristoffersen also beaten
Will it be another start number race here? Kristoffersen also loses a lot of time here, over 1.5 seconds.
-
Start number 4
Noel a long way behind
The French are in for another disappointment. Clement Noël was considered one of the favorites, but loses almost two seconds here.
-
Start number 3
Rassat fails
The first retirement in this race. The Frenchman Paco Rassat drops out.
-
Start number 2
Meillard loses over half a second
The Swiss racer with a clean run but not quite as dynamic as McGrath in front of him. Meillard loses just over half a second.
-
Start number 1
McGrath with first target time
The Norwegian opens today's slalom and finishes in 56.14 seconds. What is this time worth? Loïc Meillard will give a first indication shortly.
-
Tanguy Nef wants the next exploit
He managed the perfect run in the team combined, now Tanguy Nef wants to do the same in the slalom on Monday. The man from Geneva talks about the most emotional days of his career.
-
The start list and Swiss trump cards
The Swiss are at the start today with numbers 2 (Meillard), 15 (Nef), 19 (Yule) and 26 (Iten). The biggest Swiss trump card in the battle for a medal is Loïc Meillard, who not only has a good starting number but has already finished on the slalom podium three times this season. Tanguy Nef will have to wait until later, but proved in the team combined that the flat slope in Bormio suits him.
-
Incredible Swiss yield
The men from Swiss Ski have more than met the high demands of the Olympics so far. In the four races so far (downhill, team combined, super-G and giant slalom) they have won seven medals, three of them gold. Although the competition in the slalom is fierce, the chances of another Swiss medal are certainly intact.
-
Welcome ...
... to the men's slalom at the Olympic Games. The first run will open at 10 am, with the deciding run starting at 1.30 pm. Both runs will be ticketed live here on blue News.