Loïc Meillard beaming with his gold medal.

Gold for Loïc Meillard! The Swiss athlete wins his third medal at these Olympic Games. After silver in the team combined and bronze in the giant slalom, Meillard completes his set of medals in the slalom.

Sandro Zappella

Loïc Meillard now owns Olympic gold in the slalom after winning gold at the World Championships. The 29-year-old from western Switzerland wins in Bormio with a lead of 0.35 seconds ahead of Fabio Gstrein. Henrik Kristoffersen came third.

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath, who was almost six tenths ahead of Meillard after the first run, faltered in the final run.

This is Meillard's third medal in Bormio after silver in the team combined (with Marco Odermatt) and giant slalom bronze. After Franjo von Allmen and Odermatt, the Valais native with roots in Neuchâtel is the third Swiss alpine skier to leave Bormio with three medals. Meillard had already finished on the podium three times at the World Championships in Saalbach a year ago.

Eight men's medals in Bormio

Thanks to Meillard's top performance at the end, the Swiss men's team won at least one medal in all five races in Valtellina and eight medals in total. Four of these are gold - thanks in particular to von Allmen, who won the downhill, super-G and team combined (with Tanguy Nef).

The other Swiss slalom starters showed solid to good races. Tanguy Nef finished in 6th place, 2.02 seconds behind. The Olympic debutant from Geneva has finished in the top 10 five times in nine slaloms this World Cup winter, but only once - in fifth place in Gurgl - has he done better.

But after his sensational performance in the slalom of the team combined, in which he won Olympic gold with a superior best time, Nef was hoping for a medal in the special slalom.

Nef improved by four positions in the final run thanks to his fifth-best time. Matthias Iten did the same, finishing in 11th place (2.62 seconds behind). Daniel Yule came 15th.

