The Olympic Museum in Lausanne has presented some of the more than 300 objects collected during the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina. On display are Mathilde Gremaud's skis, Franjo von Allmen's helmet and Loïc Meillard's suit.

Loïc Meillard's suit has found its place in the Olympic Museum, along with around 300 other objects collected during the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina.

This also applies to the equipment of Marianne Fatton, who also won a gold medal for Switzerland in Italy in February. Other international stars of these Olympic Games in Milano Cortina 2026 include the Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo, six-time Olympic champion, who has donated his poles, while the Italian speed skater Francesca Lollobrigida, two-time gold medal winner, has given away her suit.

Athletes who took part in the Olympic Games were also present at the presentation of the donations in Lausanne on Tuesday, including Swiss ice hockey player Alina Müller, bronze medal winner and flag bearer at the closing ceremony.

In addition to the sports equipment, those responsible for the collection returned from Italy with items related to the visual image of the Games and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Olympic Museum houses more than 90,000 objects collected over the last 120 years. This collection exists "thanks to the generosity of the athletes, who are helping to preserve the precious Olympic history and its objects for future generations", it was emphasized.