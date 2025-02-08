Melanie Hasler can celebrate European Championship silver in monobob Keystone

Melanie Hasler wins her first European Championship medal in monobob. The 26-year-old from Aargau is the second-fastest European between two Germans in Lillehammer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hasler saved three hundredths on Lisa Buckwitz, but remained eight behind Laura Nolte, who also triumphed at the European Championships after her World Championship title. The Swiss athlete finished fourth in the World Cup rankings, with victory going to Breeana Walker from Australia and Kaysha Love from the USA, who finished in the same time.

For Hasler, it was a satisfying result after narrowly missing out on medals in the monobob at the last three European Championships. She came fourth in St. Moritz (2022) and Altenberg (2023) and fifth in Sigulda (2024). In the two-man bobsleigh, however, she has already won European Championship silver (2023) and European Championship bronze (2024).

Debora Annen was also delighted with a good result. The 22-year-old from Schwyz finished 4th in her European Championship debut and 9th in the World Cup race. However, she was 36 hundredths short of the medals.