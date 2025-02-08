  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Monobob Melanie Hasler wins European Championship silver

SDA

8.2.2025 - 11:32

Melanie Hasler can celebrate European Championship silver in monobob
Melanie Hasler can celebrate European Championship silver in monobob
Keystone

Melanie Hasler wins her first European Championship medal in monobob. The 26-year-old from Aargau is the second-fastest European between two Germans in Lillehammer.

Keystone-SDA

08.02.2025, 11:32

08.02.2025, 12:18

Hasler saved three hundredths on Lisa Buckwitz, but remained eight behind Laura Nolte, who also triumphed at the European Championships after her World Championship title. The Swiss athlete finished fourth in the World Cup rankings, with victory going to Breeana Walker from Australia and Kaysha Love from the USA, who finished in the same time.

For Hasler, it was a satisfying result after narrowly missing out on medals in the monobob at the last three European Championships. She came fourth in St. Moritz (2022) and Altenberg (2023) and fifth in Sigulda (2024). In the two-man bobsleigh, however, she has already won European Championship silver (2023) and European Championship bronze (2024).

Debora Annen was also delighted with a good result. The 22-year-old from Schwyz finished 4th in her European Championship debut and 9th in the World Cup race. However, she was 36 hundredths short of the medals.

More from the department

Ski cross in Val di Fassa. Regez and Fiva celebrate Swiss double victory

Ski cross in Val di FassaRegez and Fiva celebrate Swiss double victory

Swiss premiere. Roger Federer advertises at the Super Bowl

Swiss premiereRoger Federer advertises at the Super Bowl

NHL. Kevin Fiala shines once again

NHLKevin Fiala shines once again