Annoyed by disruptive spectators: Laura Siegemund. Keystone

Laura Siegemund wins her doubles match alongside Vera Zvonareva in the first round of the WTA tournament in Rome against the duo Klepac/Kato in two sets. But the German is not happy after her victory.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite winning her opening match at the doubles tournament in Rome, Laura Siegemund is beside herself.

The German tennis player makes a clear statement about disruptive spectators in the audience: "There are these idiots who are betting and shouting things that have nothing to do with respect."

Siegemund hopes that the organizers will react and throw such people off the court quickly: "They don't belong on the tennis court." Show more

Laura Siegemund is boiling with rage after her opening victory in the doubles tournament in Rome. During the match, there were repeated disturbances from the audience, and after the match the German even got into a fight with a spectator. It is said to have been a sports bettor.

"People like that really need a doctor. They ruin everything. People who shout in the middle of a match - they have to be taken away by security, they don't belong on the tennis court," the 38-year-old German told Sky.

There are also many great fans and children who support the players. "And then there are these idiots who bet and shout things that have nothing to do with respect."

"One of them went crazy - over five euros!"

Sometimes it's also scary for the tennis pros. "A group of completely disturbed people come in, shout and talk at you when you change sides or pick up the towel. People like that don't belong here. Their tickets should be taken away immediately," said Siegemund.

The 2025 Wimbledon quarter-finalist also recounts an incident involving a colleague and a spectator: "He completely lost it because he lost five euros. Five euros! What happens when someone loses 500? I get really scared when I go to the dressing room after a defeat," says the German. "These are exactly the people who write to you on Instagram: 'I'm going to kill your family. I hope your family dies of cancer'."

The problem is particularly prevalent in Rome. She now hopes that the tennis association will finally react. "I just wanted to play my doubles here and I think we did well. But it's completely lost with these lunatics. It's really shocking," said Siegemund. "Now I just want to go home."