Kimi Antonelli (left) and George Russell are team-mates at Mercedes, but also rivals Keystone

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are dominating this season for Mercedes. Is there material for a stable war in this constellation? The team boss once took a hard line with Rosberg and Hamilton.

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The rivalry with his former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton still haunts Nico Rosberg today. The former childhood friend from England, who later became an enemy in the midst of the relentless duel for the world championship crown, is very popular with the daughters of the 2016 German Formula 1 champion.

Alaïa and Naila are fans of the seven-time world champion, who still drives for Ferrari in motorsport's premier class. Hamilton regularly presents the two girls with Barbies for Christmas. "We had such an enmity. Every Christmas, both children have a gift package from him on their doorstep. That's a nice approach on his part," Rosberg once said with a smile.

Wolff in the thick of it as team principal in 2016

Whether the entrepreneur, who retired at the peak of his driving skills after his world championship coup ten years ago, actually finds the presents that funny is another matter. Hamilton vs. Rosberg was such a poisoned intra-team Formula 1 duel that it made headlines. In the middle of it all: team boss Toto Wolff.

The Austrian had to moderate an ongoing dispute that could escalate completely at any time. In 2016 in Spain, Hamilton and Rosberg even knocked each other off the track on the first lap. Just four races later in Austria, the squabblers crashed into each other again shortly before the end, but were still able to finish the race.

And today? Today, Mercedes is in a position where a stable war could flare up again. On one side is the 19-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli, the new prodigy of Formula 1, who leads the drivers' championship after three Grand Prix. On the other side is 28-year-old Englishman George Russell, the former crown prince of Hamilton and number two in the standings. Potential for escalation? The constellation of two potential world champions in one and the same team alone harbors that potential.

How much can a relationship take?

Has their relationship changed since their second year together, when it seemed as if everything was heading towards a summit assault by one of the Mercedes drivers? "Not at all. I think we are both professionals. We still have a very good relationship and, to be honest, we don't even talk about it. Within the team, the subject is not even brought up," said Russell.

Antonelli also sees the relationship remaining healthy. "Our relationship is very strong and that doesn't change. There is a lot of respect between us for each other," Antonelli affirmed. "I believe that our relationship is strong and will remain strong for the rest of the year."

The teenager from Bologna also pointed out the crux of every team duel. "Of course I think I can be a challenger. That's what I'm here for," he said. "I ride to win. I want to win races and championships. That's my goal."

Hamilton and Rosberg briefly fired

When things get tight, there can be clashes between actual team-mates. This was once the case with Ayrton Senna against Alain Prost and later built up over three years with Hamilton against Rosberg before it really escalated in their fourth year together at Mercedes. It also clashed between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri last year as the title for the McLaren duo drew ever closer.

So how do you prevent a collaboration from turning into a conflict? Hardly anyone knows that better than Wolff. "You have to beat them all out there. And I can't expect you to be like a puppy outside the car and a lion in the car. That's absolutely clear," Wolff said in "The Athletic", expressing understanding for the expectations placed on his drivers and formulating a boundary that cannot be moved: "We accept that you're out there driving and competing against each other - as long as you respect our values and don't crash into each other."

Hamilton and Rosberg drove Wolff to white heat. It even went so far that he briefly fired the PS egomaniacs in the middle of the 2016 season. "It was their personal rivalry that got the upper hand. A healthy competition turned into a rivalry that eventually turned into hostility. That is something I would not allow to happen," Wolff recalled.

After all, the boss has to see the big picture. "What do the people who have to pay off their mortgages and work in the Mercedes factories think? That you two are going to crash into each other because you don't like each other? And that directly affects the lives of two and a half thousand people. Who do you think you are? That's an important insight to share with your drivers," said Wolff.

Changes to the regulations

The Silver Arrows' wish for 2026 is a thrilling but fair duel between Russell and Antonelli. A strong Mercedes racing car is needed to keep the duel exciting. The short-term changes to the regulations for the upcoming Grand Prix in Miami in just under two weeks' time should not change this - at least that is the hope of the Silver Arrows.

Russell vs. Antonelli: a world championship fight to the last corner? At least the Englishman is counting on fair support from Mercedes. "They will give us both 100 percent equal chances, that has always been the case. It's been like that at Mercedes since the days of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg," said Russell, who of course hopes that only Antonelli and he will be fighting for the world championship. "But I don't want to get ahead of myself."