Mercedes and Kimi Antonelli on cloud nine - Gallery Andrea Kimi Antonelli - at 19, when most people are just learning to drive, already number 1 in Formula 1, at least temporarily Image: Keystone Kimi Antonelli is hyped by everyone as the leader in the championship standings Image: Keystone Mercedes and team boss Toto Wolff have implemented the new Formula 1 rules better than the competition Image: Keystone Mercedes and Kimi Antonelli on cloud nine - Gallery Andrea Kimi Antonelli - at 19, when most people are just learning to drive, already number 1 in Formula 1, at least temporarily Image: Keystone Kimi Antonelli is hyped by everyone as the leader in the championship standings Image: Keystone Mercedes and team boss Toto Wolff have implemented the new Formula 1 rules better than the competition Image: Keystone

Formula 1 continues to thrill with the new rules. At the Japanese Grand Prix, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli celebrates his second victory in a row and becomes the first teenager to lead the world championship standings.

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"I was a bit lucky with the safety car," said Kimi Antonelli over the pit radio on the lap of honor. However, the young Italian would hardly have been beaten in Suzuka even without this racing luck. In the second half of the race, Antonelli rode clear of the competition. In the end, his lead over the Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren) was 13.7 seconds. The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who pushed the Briton George Russell in the second Mercedes off the podium shortly before the end, lost 15.2 seconds to Antonelli.

Antonelli thus became the first Italian to win two races in a row since Alberto Ascari (Ferrari) 73 years ago. Ascari went on to become world champion in 1953.

The key scene

The key scenes in the race occurred on lap 22. 18 of the 22 drivers had already changed tires when Oliver Bearman (Haas) had a serious accident. Bearman, sensational fifth in the drivers' standings before the race in Suzuka, went off the track in a duel with Argentinian Franco Colapinto (Alpine) and slammed into the track barrier. Bearman escaped without any broken bones, but with a bruised knee.

Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as well as Nico Hülkenberg (Audi) lost at least twelve seconds less than the competition during their pit stop (during the safety car phase). There were more losers than winners.

"Too early to think about the world championship"

George Russell in the second Mercedes was one of the losers. Before Bearman's accident, he was in the perfect starting position. Russell changed the tires earlier than planned at his own request and immediately before Bearman's accident. Instead of a possible second win of the season, Russell only finished fifth and lost the lead in the championship standings to his team-mate, nine years his junior, who is being hyped from all sides after two wins in two weeks. "One lap changes everything," Russell grumbled, "everything would have turned out differently."

And Antonelli? He stayed cool and enjoyed the moment. Although the day had started disastrously for him. He threw away pole position with a miserable start, in which he coupled up and dropped back from first to sixth place. But when he was back in front after Bearman's accident, he drove away from the competition. "My start was terrible, a disaster! But the 'pace' of the car was outstanding in the second half of the race," said Antonelli. Despite two wins from three races, Antonelli said it was "still far too early to be thinking about the world championship".

Statistics speak for Mercedes

Is that it? The statistics say otherwise: if Mercedes wins the first three races of a season, then Mercedes also wins the title. That has always been the case so far. Toto Wolff, the team boss at Mercedes, wants to protect his protégé Antonelli, whom he signed at 10, from the hype. "It's clear that Antonelli's world championship title is a hot topic, especially for the Italian media. Our job is to isolate Kimi from this hype as best we can."

Formula 1 now goes into a five-week, unplanned break - because the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix will not take place due to the Iran war. After a race-free April, the action resumes in Miami at the beginning of May. Most of the racing teams hope to further reduce the gap to Mercedes.

It was already clear at Suzuka that McLaren and Ferrari have caught up. McLaren in particular made a strong comeback. "If we manage to start, then we're not so bad," said Piastri (2nd). "It would have been interesting to see how things would have gone without Bearman's accident." Piastri had been leading before the tire changes and had even been able to pull away from pursuer Russell.

The Japanese GP also made it clear that the innovations in Formula 1 are having an impact. In Suzuka, where there were hardly any overtaking maneuvers in the past, overtaking took place time and time again. "If anyone now says that the innovations don't work, then they need to find a new sport," said Toto Wolff.