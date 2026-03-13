Has a clear view: George Russell, who will tackle the sprint race in Shanghai from the best grid position Keystone

After his victory at the season opener in Australia, George Russell continues to set the tone in Formula 1. The Briton in the Mercedes will start the sprint race at the Chinese GP from pole position.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Russell will be joined on the front row early on Saturday morning at 4.00 am Swiss time by his team-mate Kimi Antonelli. Behind the Mercedes duo, the competition will also be well behind in Shanghai. Russell was almost three tenths faster than Antonelli in the decisive part of the qualifying session for the sprint.

World champion Lando Norris in the McLaren was already 0.641 seconds down on Russell's best time in third place. Alongside the Englishman, Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari completed the second row of the grid in fourth place. The record-breaking world champion had surprisingly won the first sprint race of the 2025 season at the same venue a year ago.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen had to settle for 8th place on the grid in the Red Bull behind Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Russell secured the best grid position for a Formula 1 sprint race for the first time. In his only victory in the short format, which was introduced in 2021 and covers around a third of the Grand Prix distance, he started from P3 on the grid in Brazil in November 2022.