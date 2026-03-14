World championship leader George Russell keeps the Ferrari at bay in the first sprint race of the season. Keystone

George Russell wins the first sprint race of the 2026 Formula 1 season in Shanghai in the run-up to the Chinese Grand Prix. The world championship leader in the Mercedes confidently prevails over the two Ferraris.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Six days after his dominant victory in the season opener in Melbourne, Russell underlined his current supremacy in the first of six sprint races this year. It was the world championship leader's second success in this format after Brazil 2022.

Withstanding the pressure from Ferrari

Starting from pole position, the Briton only came under pressure for around a third of a full Grand Prix distance in the starting phase of the race. As in Australia, the two Ferrari drivers got off to the better start. This time it was last year's winner Lewis Hamilton, with team-mate Charles Leclerc in tow, who challenged Russell for the top position. After several lead changes, however, Russell pulled away decisively. By the halfway point of the race, he had built up a lead of a good three seconds.

Even a late phase with the virtual safety car, triggered by the failure of Nico Hülkenberg's Audi, did not jeopardize the Mercedes driver's victory. After 19 laps, Russell crossed the finish line with a safe lead over Leclerc and Hamilton.

Verstappen not in the championship points

Defending champion Lando Norris in the McLaren and Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes finished behind the podium. The latter was slowed down by a ten-second penalty following a collision with Isack Hadjar in the Red Bull.

Max Verstappen had a race to forget. The four-time world champion dropped back from 8th to 20th place after an unsuccessful start. The Dutchman's subsequent race to catch up ended in 9th place, narrowly missing out on the top eight in the points. His teammate Hadjar also failed to score any points in 15th place.