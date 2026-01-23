Eddy Merckx, pictured here in a photo from 2018, sees Pogacar as the winner of the Giro, the Tour, and the Vuelta in a single year

"I don't think he'll be satisfied with just tying me and the other champions. Soon he’ll break our record for Tour victories,” the 81-year-old Belgian told *Gazzetta dello Sport*. Along with him, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain also have five overall victories to their credit.

Merckx is impressed by the performances of Slovenian world champion Pogacar. “Of course, it was clear right from the start of his professional career that he had exceptional talent. Although, to be honest, I didn’t expect him to dominate the climbs so impressively. It seems like he’s breaking mountain records on every stage,” added the former exceptional rider.

All the Grand Tours in a single year?

Merckx didn’t want to draw comparisons to his own era. “Every era has its champions,” said the Belgian, who racked up 525 career victories. Merckx also believes Pogacar is capable of winning the three Grand Tours—the Tour, the Giro, and the Vuelta—in a single year. “If anyone can do it, it’s him. In my opinion, he can do it if the conditions are right,” said Merckx. To do so, Pogacar needs a strong team with a deep roster. “A team that’s capable of effectively controlling races so as not to waste energy on individual stages.”

Merckx considers his compatriot and Tour runner-up Remco Evenepoel to be the “best of the mortals.” Evenepoel is the world’s best time trialist, “but I’m not sure if he’ll ever be able to keep up with Pogacar at his best on the climbs,” Merckx said.