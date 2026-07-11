Following his victory the day before, Tim Merlier also won the 8th stage of the Tour de France, a 180-km route from Périgueux to Bergerac. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar remains the overall leader.

Tim Merlier won the sprint ahead of Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Olav Kooij of the Netherlands. The 33-year-old Belgian from Team Soudal Quick-Step thus confirmed that he currently has the fastest legs in the final stretch. Overall, it was his fifth stage victory in the Tour de France and his eighth this season.

Given the flat course, a sprint finish had been expected. But the stage almost ended with a breakaway victory. Belgian rider Liam Slock, who had broken away from the peloton shortly after the start along with Frenchman Thibault Guernalec and Czech rider Jakub Otruba, was caught just 1.3 km before the finish.

There was no change at the top of the overall standings: Tadej Pogacar continues to lead with a 2:42-minute advantage over his Danish rival Jonas Vingegaard. In third place is Isaac del Toro of Mexico. Pogacar's teammate at UAE Emirates trails by 3:27 minutes.

Sunday's stage will be hillier and better suited for breakaways. The race will cover 185.5 km between Malemort and Ussel in Corrèze.