One day after Alexandre Dällenbach, Anna Jurt also qualifies for the final of the Olympic modern pentathlon. The women's medals will be up for grabs shortly after midday on Sunday.

After a mixed start on Thursday with 17th place in fencing, Jurt was able to improve in the four disciplines on Saturday. In the end, the 22-year-old from Nidwalden, who lives in Bern, came 9th in her semi-final series, which was just enough to progress.

Jurt still has room for improvement in the final. On Saturday, she recorded two knockdowns in the riding and was four seconds off her personal best in the swimming.

She also managed to qualify because the former European junior champion was able to show her class in the final laser run (shooting and running). With 633 points, she achieved the best result of her heat in this discipline.