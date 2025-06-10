Michael Joly is no longer wanted in Lugano. Picture: Keystone

HC Lugano is parting ways with Canadian forward Michael Joly ahead of schedule. The contract with the 30-year-old, which is still valid until 2026, has been terminated, as the Ticino club announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Joly, who arrived from Finland in the summer of 2023, played 97 games for Lugano in the last two seasons, scoring 84 points.

"When analyzing the roster, I came to the conclusion that we need another piece of the puzzle besides Joly," General Manager Janick Steinmann is quoted as saying in the press release. The Canadian's style of play does not fit into the team that the Ticino decision-maker has in mind.

Lugano, which missed out on the play-offs last season as penultimate qualifier, is initiating a fresh start. The Swede Tomas Mitell has been hired as coach, and the experienced and NHL-tested Rasmus Kupari, Connor Carrick and Mike Sgarbossa have been signed as new foreigners.