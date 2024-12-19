  1. Residential Customers
"Typical Germany" Michael Schumacher not an honorary citizen for the time being - to the annoyance of brother Ralf

SDA

19.12.2024 - 14:31

This is how the public remembers him: Michael Schumacher in an archive photo from 2012
This is how the public remembers him: Michael Schumacher in an archive photo from 2012
Picture: Keystone

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher will not become an honorary citizen of his home town of Kerpen for the time being. The political groups in the town council have agreed on this.

Keystone-SDA

19.12.2024, 16:06

The decision is met with incomprehension, especially from Schumacher's younger brother Ralf. "That's typical of Germany and our politics. Nothing surprises me anymore with the SPD. Performance is apparently no longer important," he wrote on Instagram. Given what Michael had done for Kerpen through his successes, he was "simply at a loss for words".

The Michael Schumacher fan club in Kerpen had campaigned at the beginning of 2024 with a petition for honorary citizenship for the record Formula 1 world champion, who lives in Switzerland. Michael Schumacher has not appeared in public since suffering a serious head injury in a skiing accident at the end of 2013.

