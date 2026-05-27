The Dane Michael Valgren wins the hilly 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo. His compatriot Jonas Vingegaard retains the maglia rosa.

Michael Valgren shows the lucky charm his son made for him as he crosses the finish line

Valgren came out on top of a six-man breakaway group in Andalo, celebrating an emotional success four years after a serious accident that almost ended his career. In 2022, the 34-year-old crashed into a ravine during the final stage of the Route d'Occitanie and broke his pelvis.

Valgren, winner of the Amstel Gold Race 2018, surprised his five remaining colleagues with an attack on the "Flamme Rouge". With his experience, he saved his lead over the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund, who finished second at this year's Giro for the third time, and the Italian Damiano Caruso.

In the overall classification, Vingegaard confidently defended the maglia rosa. He is still more than four minutes ahead of the Austrian Felix Gall.

The 18th stage on Thursday leads over a mostly flat 171 km from Fai della Paganella to Pieve di Soligo. Before the finale in Rome on Sunday, there are still two difficult mountain stages to come.