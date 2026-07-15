In 1984, 17-year-old Michela Figini became an Olympic sensation by winning gold in the downhill. Today, she runs a padel center in Ticino. Here, the 59-year-old native of Ticino reminisces about the crazy days surrounding Sarajevo, talks about her new life, Lara Gut-Behrami, and her artificial hip joints.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Michela Figini was once Switzerland's great skiing prodigy. The 1984 Olympic champion retired at the age of 24 and has since virtually completely withdrawn from the public eye.

The skiing legend now runs a padel center in Biasca. blue News visited the youngest-ever Olympic alpine skiing champion in Ticino and spoke with her about the golden days of Sarajevo. “It took me years to realize what had happened there.”

Figini also talks about the current Olympic Games and Lara Gut-Behrami’s injury. She says, “Every athlete wants to decide for themselves when to call it quits. That’s why I think her career might not be over yet.” Summary created with

Michela Figini, all of Switzerland knows you as a skier. Now you’re holding a paddle …

Michela Figini: … This is my new world now. For years, skiing was my whole life. Then, once my two children had grown up, I suddenly had more time for myself. That’s why I teamed up with my good friend Marlon to launch this new project—this padel facility.

Do you play a lot of padel yourself?

Not right now. I have some health issues. My two artificial hip joints wouldn't be a problem. But two years ago, I tore my anterior cruciate ligament and my medial collateral ligament, and I also damaged my meniscus.

Where did that happen?

Of all places, on the ski slope. (smiles). I was never injured this badly as a racer, and then this happens to me as a TV analyst during the course inspection for the women's downhill in St. Moritz.

How often do you still go skiing?

Very little. Last season, I only skied once in Flachau; so far this year, I’ve skied there twice. I really enjoyed being back at a World Cup race—it was absolutely wonderful. Two days on the slopes, but I was going very slowly.

In 1984 in Sarajevo, you were the fastest. At 17, you became the Olympic downhill champion. That makes you the youngest alpine skiing champion in Olympic history to this day.

From one day to the next, a new life began for me back then. It was quite a surprise to me that I had qualified. Just competing in the Olympics was like winning a gold medal for me. Then I actually won the real gold, made my mark in the world of skiing, and grew up from one moment to the next.

What else do you remember about the race?

Practically nothing else. I remember having to start twice because the weather didn’t cooperate the first time. And then, of course, all the people and journalists afterward who all wanted something from me. It was like a dream to me. Then the big welcome in Ticino. That was incredibly emotional. People were waiting for me—everyone was there: my family, all my friends. At the time, I didn’t really realize what I had accomplished.

When did you realize it?

It wasn't until the years that followed that I realized what had happened in Sarajevo.

Before Lara Gut-Behrami, Doris De Agostini and you were the only world-class female skiers from Ticino …

… Doris was my biggest role model. She was an amazing woman and an amazing skier. Then Lara came along, and she racked up one success after another. What a fantastic athlete and skier.

She'll miss the Olympics due to an injury. Were you disappointed when you heard about her injury?

Yes. That's incredibly unfortunate. She wanted to end her amazing career after this season. Every athlete wants to decide for themselves when to call it quits. That's why I believe her career isn't over yet.

Do you feel like you're going to stick around for another season?

We'll see. Only Lara herself will decide that.

Let's look ahead. Who do you see as the top favorite for the Olympic downhill?

I’ll be cheering them on from in front of the TV here at the Padel Lab. I don’t want to name a favorite. The Olympic champion will be decided in a single race. You can be the best downhill skier in the world and still just have a bad day. That’s why I’m going to let myself be surprised. But I hope everything goes well and, above all, that it’s a really great and fair race—with sunshine and no wind. A normal race where the best riders take home the medals.

You retired from skiing at just 23 years old and stayed out of the public eye for years. Why?

I've always said that skiing is a chapter in my life. And when that chapter comes to an end, other doors open. After I retired, I devoted myself to my family; I wanted to be there for my children. My life was perfect; I no longer needed the spotlight.

Are you still in touch with your former ski teammates or competitors from back then?

Maria Walliser has stopped by here a few times. And I sometimes talk on the phone or text with Vreni Schneider. I don't have much contact with others. My world is here now. I don't travel as much anymore. I'm currently investing a lot of time in our sports hall, and very little in other things.

Where are your Olympic and World Championship medals and overall World Cup trophies actually on display?

I have them at home. But who knows—maybe I’ll set up a display area here where people can come and see them. I’m thinking of creating a small museum here dedicated to all the athletes from Ticino who have put our canton on the world map.

So maybe your legendary black-and-pink racing outfit from the 1984 Olympics will be on display soon, too?

Yes, I still have that at home, too. I haven't kept quite as many mementos from my playing days, but I've kept almost everything from the Olympics.

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