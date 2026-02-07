In 1984, Michela Figini became an Olympic sensation when she won downhill gold at the age of 17. Today she runs a padel center in Ticino. Here, the 59-year-old from Ticino recalls the crazy days around Sarajevo, talks about her new life, Lara Gut-Behrami and her artificial hip joints.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michela Figini was once Switzerland's great skiing prodigy. The 1984 Olympic champion retired at the age of 24 and has almost completely withdrawn from the public eye.

The skiing legend now runs a padel center in Biasca. blue News visited the youngest alpine Olympic champion of all time in Ticino and talked to her about the golden days of Sarajevo. "It took me years to realize what had happened."

Figini also talks about the current Olympic Games and Lara Gut-Behrami's injury. She says: "Every athlete wants to decide for themselves when to call it a day. I therefore believe that her career may not be finished yet." Show more

Michela Figini, the whole of Switzerland knows you as a skier. Now you have a padel racket in your hand ...

Michela Figini: ... This is my new world now. Skiing was once my life for years. When my two children grew up, I suddenly had more time for myself. That's why I started a new project with this padel hall together with my good colleague Marlon.

Do you play a lot of padel yourself?

Not at the moment. I have health problems. My two artificial hip joints wouldn't be a problem. But two years ago, I tore my cruciate and medial collateral ligaments and damaged my meniscus.

Where did that happen?

On the ski slope, of all places. (smiles). As a racer, I was never more seriously injured and then it happens to me as a TV expert on the women's downhill in St. Moritz.

How often do you still ski?

Very little. Last season I only skied once in Flachau, this year so far twice in Flachau. I really enjoyed being at a World Cup race again, it was incredibly nice. Two days on the slopes, but only very slowly.

You were the fastest in Sarajevo in 1984. You became Olympic downhill champion at 17. That makes you the youngest female alpine champion in Olympic history to this day.

From one day to the next, a new life began for me. It was a surprise for me to qualify. Competing at the Olympics was already a gold medal for me. Then I won the real gold and arrived in the big skiing world and grew up from one moment to the next.

What do you remember about the race?

Practically nothing. I remember that I had to start twice because the weather didn't cooperate the first time. And then of course the many people and journalists afterwards who all wanted something from me. It was like a dream for me. Then the big reception in Ticino. It was incredibly emotional. People were waiting for me - everyone was there, my family, all my friends. At the time, I didn't really realize what I had achieved.

When did you realize it?

I only realized what had happened in Sarajevo in the years that followed.

Until Lara Gut-Behrami, Doris De Agostini and you were the only world-class skiers from Ticino ...

... Doris was my great role model. She was a super woman and a super skier. Then Lara came along and she celebrated success after success. What a fantastic sportswoman and skier.

She missed the Olympic Games through injury. Did you suffer with her when you found out about her injury?

Yes, that's incredibly unlucky. She wanted to end her great career after this season. Every sportswoman and every sportsman wants to decide for themselves when to call it a day. I therefore believe that her career is perhaps not finished yet.

Do you have the feeling that you will continue for another season?

We will see. Only Lara herself will decide that.

Let's look ahead. Who do you see as the big favorite for the Olympic downhill?

I'll be cheering in front of the TV here at the Padel Lab. I don't want to name a favorite. The Olympic champion is decided in a single race. You can be the best downhill skier in the world and just have a bad day. That's why I'll be surprised. But I hope that everything goes well and, above all, that it will be a very nice and fair race, with sunshine and no wind. A regular race in which the best will win the medals.

You retired from skiing at the age of 23 and withdrew from the public eye for years. Why did you do that?

I've always said that skiing is a chapter of my life. And when that time comes to an end, other doors open. After I retired, I dedicated myself to my family, I wanted to be there for my children. My life was perfect, I no longer needed the public eye.

Are you still in contact with your former ski colleagues or rivals from back then?

Maria Walliser has come by here a few times. And I sometimes phone or write to Vreni Schneider. Not so much with others. My world is here now. I don't travel so much anymore. I'm currently investing a lot of time in our sports hall and very little in other things.

Where are your Olympic and World Championship medals and overall World Cup globes on display?

I have them at home. But who knows, maybe I'll make a showroom here where you can see them. I'm thinking of making a small museum here for all the Ticino athletes who have taken our canton out into the world.

So perhaps your legendary black and pink racing kit from the 1984 Olympics will soon be on display?

Yes, I still have that at home too. I've kept quite as many memories from my active days, but I've kept almost everything from the Olympics.

