The new slalom season begins for Michelle Gisin in Levi. The athlete from Engelberg took blue Sport's emoji quiz before the start of the season. You can see how she did in the video above.

Sandro Zappella

Last season went extremely well for Michelle Gisin, especially in the slalom. The all-rounder finished the discipline World Cup in a strong fourth place and finished on the podium twice.

The new slalom season now begins for the Swiss racer in Levi on Saturday. Before the start of the season, Gisin took on another challenge: the blue Sport emoji quiz.

Watch the video above to find out how Gisin performed, where she shines and which task she says she's stupid at.

