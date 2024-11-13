  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Embarrassing, I'm ashamed" Michelle Gisin is strong in the emoji quiz, then she blacks out

Sandro Zappella

13.11.2024

The new slalom season begins for Michelle Gisin in Levi. The athlete from Engelberg took blue Sport's emoji quiz before the start of the season. You can see how she did in the video above.

13.11.2024, 20:30

13.11.2024, 20:41

Last season went extremely well for Michelle Gisin, especially in the slalom. The all-rounder finished the discipline World Cup in a strong fourth place and finished on the podium twice.

The new slalom season now begins for the Swiss racer in Levi on Saturday. Before the start of the season, Gisin took on another challenge: the blue Sport emoji quiz.

Watch the video above to find out how Gisin performed, where she shines and which task she says she's stupid at.

More videos with Michelle Gisin

More skiing

National League. Santeri Alatalo stays with HC Lugano until 2027

National LeagueSanteri Alatalo stays with HC Lugano until 2027

ATP Finals. Alcaraz triumphs in Turin and boosts his semi-final hopes

ATP FinalsAlcaraz triumphs in Turin and boosts his semi-final hopes

Slalom opener in Levi. Shiffrin's childhood dream and the hunt for the eighth reindeer

Slalom opener in LeviShiffrin's childhood dream and the hunt for the eighth reindeer

Billie Jean King Cup. Storm warnings delay opening match in Malaga

Billie Jean King CupStorm warnings delay opening match in Malaga

Contract extended. ZSC Lions continue to secure the services of Vinzenz Rohrer

Contract extendedZSC Lions continue to secure the services of Vinzenz Rohrer