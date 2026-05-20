First cow, then full throttle: Mick Schumacher's Indy 500 debut - Gallery Mick Schumacher makes his debut at the Indy 500. Image: dpa The race on the oval circuit in Indianapolis is a tough test. (archive picture) Image: dpa The risk of accidents is high at the Indy 500. (archive picture) Image: dpa First cow, then full throttle: Mick Schumacher's Indy 500 debut - Gallery Mick Schumacher makes his debut at the Indy 500. Image: dpa The race on the oval circuit in Indianapolis is a tough test. (archive picture) Image: dpa The risk of accidents is high at the Indy 500. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Mick Schumacher is the first German in more than 100 years to compete in the 500-mile race in Indianapolis. Before that, he had to pass an unusual test.

DPA dpa

Even the son of a record Formula 1 world champion can't avoid the bizarre duties for newcomers to the Indianapolis motorsport classic. And so Mick Schumacher had to try his hand at milking a cow before his debut at the legendary Indy 500. "I enjoy experiencing all the traditions, it's a privilege. I've realized how beautiful traditions can be," says the 27-year-old, who will be the first German racing driver to compete on the famous oval circuit in 103 years.

For Schumacher, many things are still new in his first season in the IndyCar racing series, including the week-long spectacle surrounding the big race in Indianapolis on Sunday: "Impressive, very American, a lot of show," is how Schumacher sums up his observations.

Michael Schumacher's son can afford to be judgmental. In his Formula 1 years, he experienced the glitter of Monaco, and in 2024 and 2025 he drove in the most popular 24-hour race at Le Mans. Now the Indy 500, the third of these iconic horsepower races. Schumacher assures us that he is "very much looking forward to it".

A tough year of learning for Schumacher

In sporting terms, he has not yet really arrived in his new working world. Mishaps and technical worries accompanied him on his first IndyCar stops and he clearly still needs time to get used to the team of former Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal. The best result for the driver with starting number 47 was a 17th place. Schumacher is 25th in the overall standings.

"It's a very tough and exhausting racing series. For me, this year is all about learning," says Schumacher. Things did not go according to plan for him in qualifying at Indianapolis either. Although he was the fastest of the debutants, he only started from the tenth row in 28th place. "That's not what we wanted. But we understood what we had to do to be faster," says Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher during the Indycar Series in March 2026. KEYSTONE

His team-mates also encourage the German. "His feedback is very precise, he helps us a lot," says Graham Rahal, the son of the team founder. "His speed is really impressive," says Japanese driver Takuma Sato, who, like Schumacher, was once a Formula 1 driver himself and is now a two-time Indy 500 winner.

Serious accident in practice

The 500 miles on the oval circuit are a tough test for any driver. Almost three times longer than a Formula 1 race, speeds of 370 kilometers per hour over three hours. "It's an exhausting race, also for the mind," says Schumacher.

His father always refused to compete in the IndyCar series. Michael Schumacher thought it was too dangerous. "Of course you have to have respect, but the tracks have become much safer than in the past," says Mick Schumacher. There was a warning for everyone when three drivers had an accident in training, Alexander Rossi had to be operated on in hospital due to his injuries.

"The safest place to be is on the couch at home, but it's not as much fun there. I'm looking forward to the race and hope that we all come through in one piece," says Schumacher. The memory of his father will also accompany him at the Indy 500 thanks to the color of his helmet. "Red is a beautiful color for me. My father had it for a very long time. I just wanted to do something special and had the feeling that this was the right choice," says Schumacher.

More about the Schumacher family