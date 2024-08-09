Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates after her world record in the 400 m hurdles - Mikaela Shiffrin is among the fans. Picture: Imago

Mikaela Shiffrin keeps her fingers crossed for her compatriots at the Olympic Games in Paris - and even sheds a tear or two of joy, as she herself reveals.

Ski superstar Mikaela Shiffrin is rooting for the US stars at the Olympic Games.

Shiffrin was particularly pleased about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's world record in the 400 m hurdles.

Shiffrin shares a selfie with the winner on social media and writes that she shed a few tears of joy after the race. Show more

Mikaela Shiffrin is a two-time Olympic champion, five-time overall World Cup winner, four-time World Champion in slalom, eight-time winner of the small crystal globe in slalom and she has won 97 World Cup races, more than any other skier in history. The fans usually cheer her on.

At the Olympic Games in Paris, Shiffrin now seems to be enjoying being on the other side for once. The 29-year-old is the ultimate fan. For example, she is very enthusiastic about the performance of her compatriot Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who set a world record in the 400 m hurdles. "Like I said ... QUEEN. Literally," Shiffrin wrote in a post on the X platform, adding a selfie with the newly crowned Olympic champion from the USA.

In another post beforehand, she wrote: "Okay, raise your hand if you cried. Because that's what I did. It was simply ATEMBERING to witness this in person. Congrats Sidney."

Ok, raise your hand if you were bawling.🙋‍♀️ Cuz I definitely was. That was just *STUNNING* to watch in person. Congrats, Sydney.🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/oeifGLmzMs — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) August 8, 2024

Even before the race, Shiffrin posted a picture and claimed she was part of the official fan club.

But Shiffrin isn't just rooting for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 29-year-old is simply a huge sports fan. She has already celebrated artistic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles and is always sharing posts about US success stories. And there are plenty of them, as a glance at the medal table shows.

Shiffrin is looking forward to Hirscher's comeback

She is also delighted about Marcel Hirscher's comeback. "He is one of my favorite skiers of all time," she enthuses to ORF. "I can hardly wait to see him back on the slopes - it's going to be an exciting winter!" Her favorite skier of all time is, of course, her fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.