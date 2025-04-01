Three-time Swiss champion Mike Müllestein is quitting the sport of wrestling. The man from Schwyz announces his immediate retirement.
"After a difficult last few months, both in terms of family and sport, I have come to the decision to end my career with immediate effect. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way," the 35-year-old from Central Switzerland is quoted as saying on the "schlussgang.ch" internet platform. Müllestein is aware that the decision is unexpected. "It's a shock for many, I realize that. I'm going from 100 to 0."
Müllestein won 72 other wreaths in addition to the three federal ones. In his long career, he has won four wreaths.