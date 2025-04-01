  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Wrestler retires with immediate effect Mike Müllestein: "It's a shock for many, I realize that"

SDA

1.4.2025 - 19:57

Mike Müllestein (right) quits wrestling with immediate effect
Mike Müllestein (right) quits wrestling with immediate effect
Keystone

Three-time Swiss champion Mike Müllestein is quitting the sport of wrestling. The man from Schwyz announces his immediate retirement.

Keystone-SDA

01.04.2025, 19:57

01.04.2025, 21:45

"After a difficult last few months, both in terms of family and sport, I have come to the decision to end my career with immediate effect. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way," the 35-year-old from Central Switzerland is quoted as saying on the "schlussgang.ch" internet platform. Müllestein is aware that the decision is unexpected. "It's a shock for many, I realize that. I'm going from 100 to 0."

Müllestein won 72 other wreaths in addition to the three federal ones. In his long career, he has won four wreaths.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Ajoie - Visp 2:3 n.V.. Ajoie's false start to league qualification

Ajoie - Visp 2:3 n.V.Ajoie's false start to league qualification

Crazy game against ZSC. Davos squanders a 3-0 lead and wins 64 seconds before the end

Crazy game against ZSCDavos squanders a 3-0 lead and wins 64 seconds before the end

National League. Lausanne regains home advantage

National LeagueLausanne regains home advantage