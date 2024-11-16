The pictures of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul The 58-year-old former world champion Mike Tyson (left) has lost the boxing match against his 27-year-old opponent Jake Paul. Image: IMAGO/Inpho Photography Tyson has to digest some hard punches. Image: Imago In the end, the judges' decision in favor of Paul was unanimous. Image: KEYSTONE Tyson starts well in the ring and lands a few punches. Image: KEYSTONE Even at 58, Tyson still has plenty of power. Image: KEYSTONE But Paul holds his own and even more so in the end. Image: KEYSTONE Tyson increasingly loses energy - and ultimately the fight. Image: KEYSTONE 72,300 spectators watched the event at the Dallas Cowboys' football stadium. Of course, there were even more on Netflix. The streaming provider broadcast the fight live. Image: KEYSTONE Even before the fight against influencer Jake Paul, 58-year-old Mike Tyson showed that he hasn't just seen the gym from the outside in recent weeks. Image: Keystone And the former world champion let the sparks fly even before the fight. Image: Keystone Because after the official weigh-in, Tysen gives his opponent Paul a good slap in the face. Image: Keystone While Tyson is being held back, Paul (white trousers) shouts something in the direction of the photographers. Image: Keystone The slap doesn't seem to throw the 27-year-old American off his stride. Image: Keystone Promoter Nakisa Bidarian (center) bravely stands between the two brawlers and prevents an irregular pre-fight. Image: Keystone The big show then takes place in the night from Friday to Saturday. The preliminaries are scheduled for around 2 am. Tyson and Paul will then enter the ring at around 5am. Netflix will broadcast the boxing spectacle live. Image: Keystone The pictures of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul The 58-year-old former world champion Mike Tyson (left) has lost the boxing match against his 27-year-old opponent Jake Paul. Image: IMAGO/Inpho Photography Tyson has to digest some hard punches. Image: Imago In the end, the judges' decision in favor of Paul was unanimous. Image: KEYSTONE Tyson starts well in the ring and lands a few punches. Image: KEYSTONE Even at 58, Tyson still has plenty of power. Image: KEYSTONE But Paul holds his own and even more so in the end. Image: KEYSTONE Tyson increasingly loses energy - and ultimately the fight. Image: KEYSTONE 72,300 spectators watched the event at the Dallas Cowboys' football stadium. Of course, there were even more on Netflix. The streaming provider broadcast the fight live. Image: KEYSTONE Even before the fight against influencer Jake Paul, 58-year-old Mike Tyson showed that he hasn't just seen the gym from the outside in recent weeks. Image: Keystone And the former world champion let the sparks fly even before the fight. Image: Keystone Because after the official weigh-in, Tysen gives his opponent Paul a good slap in the face. Image: Keystone While Tyson is being held back, Paul (white trousers) shouts something in the direction of the photographers. Image: Keystone The slap doesn't seem to throw the 27-year-old American off his stride. Image: Keystone Promoter Nakisa Bidarian (center) bravely stands between the two brawlers and prevents an irregular pre-fight. Image: Keystone The big show then takes place in the night from Friday to Saturday. The preliminaries are scheduled for around 2 am. Tyson and Paul will then enter the ring at around 5am. Netflix will broadcast the boxing spectacle live. Image: Keystone

31 years lie between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The 58-year-old former world champion starts well in the ring, but then increasingly loses energy - and ultimately the fight.

The duel was broadcast live by Netflix.

Former world champion Mike Tyson has conceded defeat to Jake Paul, 31 years his junior, on his return to the boxing ring. It was the now 58-year-old former heavyweight champion's first official fight since 2005.

The event, which was broadcast by streaming provider Netflix and staged as a huge show, was recognized as an official fight. The judges' decision in favor of Paul was unanimous. Paul became famous as an influencer and has only been pursuing a career as a boxer since 2020. He recorded his eleventh win in his twelfth fight. 72,300 spectators watched the event at the Dallas Cowboys football stadium.

Tyson started the fight aggressively and landed more punches than his opponent in the first two rounds. In round three, however, Paul scored several times and caused Tyson to stumble briefly. After that, the younger of the two fighters was also clearly the more agile and had the action largely under control. Tyson's defensive work was good, but he no longer attempted any attacks of his own. In the closing seconds, both stopped the fight and Paul bowed to Tyson.

