Gold for von Allmen and Nef, silver for Odermatt and Meillard: the Swiss dominate the team combined. Ski legend Michael "Mike" von Grünigen speaks of a personal success for Marco Odermatt - despite missing out on victory.

In an interview with blue Sport, former giant slalom world champion Michael von Grünigen explains why the topography in the slalom played into Tanguy Nef's hands.

It may not yet be Marco Odermatt's games, but von Grünigen is certain that the man from Nidwalden won silver today. Show more

Michael von Grünigen ...

... on the starting position before the race

"This morning, when I looked through the list, I found many favorites. But the Swiss were definitely among them. It certainly also depended on the topography of the slalom, which played into the hands of one or the other."

... why the slope suited Tanguy Nef

"Tanguy is a slalom skier who always skis flat out. Especially in medium-steep sections, where he can ski extremely fast passages - he showed that today. He also had a great run: he started carefully at the top, but he got into a good rhythm. Where he has other difficulties - over the small waves into the flats - he really nailed it. He is a specialist in fast turns on the flat. That's why it was a really great run that he showed."

... in the slalom, would you rather be at the start or already at the finish?

"I'd rather be a slalom racer because I just know that I wouldn't stand a chance on the downhill. But I don't think it matters that much. It's a race like any other race, but you can actually play to your specialties. You have one run. Either it works or it doesn't. Of course, you still have the responsibility for a teammate. But I think that's what makes the format exciting. It's also good to have something new. We saw last year at the World Championships that it can be an interesting format. And from that point of view, I think it's cool."

Gold hunter Odermatt "only" wins silver. Are they not his games yet?

"Yes, if you look at it that way, maybe not yet. If you look back at the downhill, he really wanted to win it. That's quite clear. The disappointment there was huge. Today you can say that he won silver - in this format, in this constellation and the way the race went. It wasn't the top slope for Meillard, but it was certainly good training for Loïc for the slalom, where he can certainly make a few adjustments to the setup."

