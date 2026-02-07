At the age of 24, Franjo von Allmen is Olympic and world champion in the supreme discipline of downhill skiing. Ski legend Michael "Mike" von Grünigen already knew von Allmen as a boy, but he is still impressed.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franjo von Allmen puts the competition in its place in the Olympic downhill and wins the gold medal thanks to an outstanding run on the Stelvio.

In an interview with blue Sport, former giant slalom world champion Michael von Grünigen goes into raptures and says: "I was very surprised that he got it down like that."

For fourth-placed Marco Odermatt, the disappointment was certainly hard to digest at first. "But I'm not worried about him," says von Grünigen. Show more

Michael von Grünigen about ...

... the run of Olympic champion von Allmen

Perfect is always difficult to say. But it was a sensationally good run. I was very surprised that he got it down like that - not that I didn't think he could do it. But the Olympics always have their own rules. He managed a very good run from start to finish. Especially in the middle section, he put some distance between himself and his competitors. It's great what he has achieved.

... von Allmen's willingness to take risks

That's what sets Franjo apart. He's a guy who likes to ride at the limit. He also needs to drive really fast. He was like that even as a child. I've known him since he was a kid, he's the same age as my youngest son and they were on the road together a lot as kids. He needed that today too. If you want to win Olympic gold, you have to be able to attack. He was able to deliver that and unpack the necessary dosage, at the same time seeking the limit and delivering the best performance.

... von Allmen's mental strength

He has certainly matured with his successes over the last two years. With his double world champion title last year. That's three years of growth. He is now mentally very strong and radiates that. There's always a battle within the Swiss team to see who's faster. Whether it's Odermatt, von Allmen or Monney. And that also makes him strong and sets him apart - and the Swiss team in general. It's not for nothing that there are three Swiss in the top five.

... the missed medal for Marco Odermatt

The Olympics always have their own rules. It proves once again that being the favorite is twice as difficult to deliver at the Olympics. But I think it will get him fired up for the next races. We are only at the beginning of the Olympic Games - he will certainly still be able to deliver. Although he would certainly have liked to have won the downhill at the Olympics, but I think his races are yet to come.

... Odermatt's processing of the disappointment

It's certainly difficult at first, because everything was focused on that. But Marco is a professional and he already has so many successes. He's certainly also a professional in that he can take it well. It might take a little while today and tomorrow. But then it's back to the next program, the Super-G awaits and I think he'll be able to respond. I'm not worried about Marco, but it shows once again what the Olympics entails. The Olympics only take place every four years and when you're the favorite at the start, it's a double burden.

... the first medal for Switzerland

The first medal, which was perhaps programmed somewhere, is here and it's golden. It will certainly take the pressure off the whole team and can help to make it another very good Olympic Games for the skiers. But we still have many other sports and hope that there will be lots of medals.

