The makers call them Enhanced Games: games in which doping is allowed. There is a lot of money at stake. And the dream of becoming a superhuman.

The "Enhanced Games" are planned for this year or next year and are described by the organizers as the "ultimate demonstration of what the human body is capable of".

Doping will not only be allowed at these games: enhancing performance thanks to medicine is the principle. The prize money for new records is said to be quite something.

Doping hunters sharply criticize the plan. The International Olympic Committee, for example, emphasizes: "The idea of the 'Enhanced Games' deserves no comment. If you want to destroy the concept of fair play (...) in sport, that's a good way to go." Show more

The so-called Enhanced Games garnish their website with a very special list of records. 22 world records are listed there. It starts with Ben Johnson's 1988 Olympic run over 100 meters. Lance Armstrong, the American once celebrated as a cycling icon, is also not to be missed. He wore the yellow jersey seven times when the Tour de France arrived in Paris.

"We honor these individuals as pioneers of human achievement and recognize their accomplishments as the benchmark for human athletic achievement, whether natural or enhanced," it says of the records listed - which are either highly controversial or no longer records in the world outside of the Enhanced Games.

As is the case with Johnson and Armstrong. Both were convicted of doping. For the organizers of the Enhanced Games, however, they are role models. Doping should not only be allowed at these games. Enhanced performance thanks to medicine is the principle. The organizers are touting the games, which are planned for this year or next, as the "ultimate demonstration of what the human body is capable of". The venue has not yet been decided.

One million as a prize for "world records"

However, the prize money is quite something and is also intended to entice athletes: One million US dollars will be awarded for a new best time over 100 meters in athletics and 50 meters in swimming. 250,000 US dollars are offered for "records" in other disciplines.

The project is backed by German billionaire Christian Angermayer, among others. "People are programmed to want to see the fastest man or the fastest woman," he once told the US magazine "Forbes": "We don't want to see the fastest natural human being."

According to "Manager-Magazin", Angermayer knows the family and government of US President Donald Trump, whose son is also one of the investors behind the project, better than any other business representative or politician in Germany.

It is hardly surprising that he is not sparing with superlatives when it comes to the Enhanced Games. "This is about excellence, innovation and American dominance on the world stage - something that the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement is all about," explained Donald Trump Junior when announcing his involvement via the investment firm 1789 Capital.

🇺🇸 The mainstream media has said the Enhanced Games are impossible. But in Trump’s America, “impossible is what we do best”.



Today, we welcome @DonaldJTrumpJr and his partners at @1789Capital as co-lead investors of the future of sports.



We are Enhanced. Impossible is what we… pic.twitter.com/O3UYIzSMhA — Enhanced Games (@enhanced_games) February 13, 2025

Athletics, swimming and weight training

"With these high-caliber investors, we are building something revolutionary - sports without pretense, where the best can actually be the best. Our investors see the future," said Enhanced Games President Aron D'Souza.

D'Souza and his comrades-in-arms are only superficially interested in sporting superlatives, wrote the Neue Zürcher Zeitung: "They are convinced transhumanists, people who do everything they can to live as long as possible, even by taking chemical substances." Under his name on his Instagram account, D'Souza writes: "On a mission to create a new super-humanity."

The creators refer to it as the "new Olympics for a new golden age". US President Trump also appears in the video with the unbridled self-praise, quoting him from a speech: "Doing the impossible is what we do best."

The Enhanced Games are to be held annually at various locations. Athletics, swimming and weight training will initially be on the program. There are no further details. However, the athletes will be free to decide "whether they want to participate as natural or enhanced athletes".

Everything under medical supervision

The medical officer responsible for the athletes is Dan Turner. According to the New York Times, he made it clear that "it will absolutely not be the case" that everything will be accepted. However, there is not yet a list of substances that are to be banned. Turner reiterated that medication may only be taken under medical supervision.

In the first phase, a medical profile will be drawn up and in the second, the participants will be divided into three groups: "natural athletes", "independent enhanced athletes" and "enhanced team athletes". Phase three - as described on the website - consists of medical monitoring as well as personalized performance and financial support. Phase four is the Enhanced Games themselves.

Sharp criticism from the IOC and doping hunters

"There is only one message, and that is: if someone is stupid enough to think they want to take part and they belong to the traditional, philosophical end of our sport, then they will be banned, and for a long time," World Athletics Association boss Sebastian Coe has already emphasized. The former world-class middle-distance runner described the "improved games" as "nonsense".

The World Anti-Doping Agency called the Enhanced Games a "dangerous and irresponsible" concept. The International Olympic Committee emphasized: "The idea of the 'Enhanced Games' deserves no comment. If you want to destroy the concept of fair play (...) in sport, that's a good way to go."

