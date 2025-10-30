Sebastian Coe wants to see the thieves punished Keystone

The World Athletics Federation has made public a theft of 1.5 million euros.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to World Athletics, two former employees and a former consultant had systematically defrauded the federation of this sum of 1.5 million euros over a period of several years.

One of the employees had left the association before the offense was discovered, while the contracts of the other two had been terminated following an internal investigation. The cases were reported to the authorities. World governing body president Sebastian Coe expressed his determination to use all financial means necessary to ensure that the full force of the law is applied.

"Too many organizations sweep incidents like this under the carpet," said the 69-year-old Briton. Employment relationships are terminated with limited information so that the perpetrators can continue their work in other organizations. "We are not that kind of organization," Coe said. "It's not pleasant, but it's important that we do the right thing."

