Former world number 3 Milos Raonic retires with immediate effect

SDA

12.1.2026 - 13:17

Milos Raonic says goodbye to top-level tennis.
Milos Raonic says goodbye to top-level tennis.
Keystone

Milos Raonic is retiring from top-level tennis. The Canadian with Montenegrin roots announces his immediate retirement.

Keystone-SDA

12.01.2026, 13:17

12.01.2026, 13:34

Raonic, who turned 35 at the end of December, has not been seen on the competition courts for a long time. He played his last match at the Olympic Games in Paris the summer before last. He lost to the German Dominik Koepfer in three sets in the first round.

Raonic, who has won eight tournaments at ATP level, had the best phase of his career ten years ago. In Wimbledon, he reached the final after a five-set victory in the semi-final against Roger Federer, in which he lost to Andy Murray. He also lost to the Scot in the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the ATP Finals in London that season. Raonic ended the year as world number 3, which was his best ranking ever.

