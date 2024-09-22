The death of Swiss junior Muriel Furrer overshadows the World Cycling Championships in Zurich, which will continue at the request of the bereaved family. We'll keep you up to date in the ticker.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cycling world mourns the death of Muriel Furrer. The young Swiss rider succumbs to her injuries the day after her serious crash at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich.

At the request of Furrer's family, the Road and Para-Cycling World Championships will nevertheless continue. Find out everything you need to know in the ticker. Show more