We did it! Mirra Andreyeva reaches the final at the French Open Keystone

Mirra Andreyeva has reached the final of the French Open with a brilliant performance. The 19-year-old Russian clearly won the explosive duel against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6:1, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As expected, Marta Kostyuk refrained from shaking hands with Mirra Andreyeva at the net after the match. Ukrainian tennis pros want to send a signal of protest against the Russian war of aggression in their home country.

Nerves of steel

The eighth seeded Russian, who is coached by former Spanish top player Conchita Martínez, put in another strong performance and is the favorite in Saturday's final. The second semi-final will be contested by Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Diana Schnaider.

In contrast to Mirra Andreyeva, Marta Kostyuk showed nerves in her first Grand Slam semi-final. The 23-year-old lost a match for the first time in 16 victories on the tour because she made a total of 34 unforced errors. She also apparently had problems with the wind before the roof was closed. The crowd was largely on the Ukrainian's side, but even this support was of little help.

Marta Kostjuk had made it public after her opening match in Paris that a rocket had destroyed a building a hundred meters away from her parents' house. At the press conference, she also showed a picture on her cell phone of the destruction. Whenever possible, she tries to "remind people of the horrors of everyday life" in her home country, Kostjuk said.

Marta Kostjuk had knocked Viktoria Golubic out of the tournament, Mirra Andrejewa sent Jil Teichmann home.