This defeat hurts: Viktorija Golubic loses after missing match points (archive photo) Keystone

Viktorija Golubic misses out on the final at the WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang. Last year's No. 2 seed fails to hold on to her lead against 17-year-old Austrian Lilli Tagger.

At 5:3 in the third set, the Swiss player served for the match - and conceded a break. She could have wiped out this deficit in the next game. However, Viktorija Golubic was unable to capitalize on three match points on the Austrian's serve.

The Swiss player was unable to recover from this setback. She lost the following games to zero. In the end, the score was 6:1, 4:6, 7:5 in favor of the East Tyrolean. Youth triumphed in the first encounter with the teenager from the neighboring country, while the Swiss, who is almost twice her age, lacked routine in the decisive phase.

After the first set, the Zurich player was already threatened with a lesson. But the East Tyrolean was unable to maintain her level, especially on her second serve. And in the deciding set, the Swiss player initially acted confidently before the match took a second turn.

Viktorija Golubic, number 53 at the start of the tournament, will not maintain her position in the world rankings, but will remain in the top 70. Lilli Tagger, currently ranked 235th, can now move up into the region around 140th place with a win over Russia's Anna Blinkova.