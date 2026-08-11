Just a few minutes after Ponti’s glasses mishap, two Swiss swimmers—Roman Mityukov and Flavio Bucca—managed to make the headlines for all the right reasons. The duo qualified for the European Championships final in the 200-meter backstroke.

Roman Mityukov and Flavio Bucca (right) are competing in the European Championship final in the 200-meter backstroke.

This is particularly surprising in Bucca’s case. The 21-year-old from Thurgau, who finished sixth in the semifinals with a time of 1:55.73, once again beat his personal best by nine-tenths of a second—after having already shaved seven-tenths off it earlier that morning in the preliminary round. That means Bucca was 1.60 seconds faster in just one day! “I still can’t quite believe it,” he said euphorically in the mixed zone.

Mityukov also improved significantly once again compared to the preliminary round. With a time of 1:54.85, the Geneva native was just two hundredths of a second off the Swiss record he set at last year’s World Championships. As the fourth-fastest swimmer in the semifinals, he has good reason to hope for a podium finish in Wednesday’s final (6:40 p.m.).

Mityukov has already won numerous medals at major competitions in his specialty, including a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics, a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships, and a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships.

Gold in the 50-meter pool in Saint-Denis seems to be reserved for Hungary’s Hubert Kos. The 2024 Olympic champion set a European record with a time of 1:52.30. Greek swimmer Apostolos Siskos (1:54.06) and Czech swimmer Jan Cejka (1:54.40) were also faster than Mityukov in the semifinals.

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