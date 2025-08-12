Monica Seles has been suffering from an autoimmune disease for three years Keystone

Former world number one tennis player Monica Seles has been suffering from severe muscle weakness for three years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 51-year-old made the neuromuscular autoimmune disease, known as myasthenia gravis, public in an interview with the AP news agency. Among other things, Seles reported that she had suddenly seen the ball twice while playing tennis and had not hit it.

Once Steffi Graf's greatest sporting rival, Seles was the victim of a knife attack in 1993. During a match in Hamburg, a mentally disturbed man, who later described himself as a fan of Graf, stabbed her in the back with a knife.

It took some time before she was able to talk about her symptoms, because the illness is difficult. "It has a big impact on my daily life," said the American, who was born in the former Yugoslavia and played her last professional match in 2003. In the disease, antibodies block the transmission of stimuli at the interface between nerve and muscle. The consequences include impaired vision and muscle weakness in the arms and legs.

Seles said that she had difficulties when doing her hair, for example. Before her visit to the doctor, she had never heard of this disease, said Seles, who has won a total of nine Grand Slam tournaments in her career.