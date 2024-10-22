Is he actually returning to the World Cup slopes: Marcel Hirscher Keystone

There is still confusion surrounding the possible comeback of ski superstar Marcel Hirscher. First the Dutch federation confirms his start on Sunday in Sölden, then the skier denies it.

The eight-time overall World Cup winner retired from top-class sport in summer 2019. He is now planning his return at the age of 35. The Salzburg native will be competing for the Netherlands, his mother's home country. The local association announced on Tuesday that Hirscher would be competing in the World Cup giant slalom in Sölden on Sunday.

This announcement was denied a short time later. Hirscher will only start if he really feels well and competitive, wrote the Austrian news agency APA. After two good days of training in Hintertux, those close to him said on Tuesday that he would probably make his decision on Friday morning. Team Hirscher denied the media release from the Dutch Ski Association that his start had definitely been decided. The announcement was due to a misunderstanding.

With a wildcard and his own ski brand

The 35-year-old has changed nations for his return and will be competing for his mother Sylvia's home country. He did not want to take the place of an Austrian, he said. Hirscher is also benefiting from the new wild card, which was only introduced this winter. This guarantees returnees like him a start directly behind the group of 30 top racers under certain conditions.

Hirscher would be skiing on his own skis on the Rettenbachferner: he has now launched his own brand (Van Deer).

