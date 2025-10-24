Departs with pain in his knee: two-time champion Félix Auger-Aliassime Keystone

The surprising first semi-final at the Swiss Indoors in Basel is João Fonseca against Jaume Munar.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The stars and contenders for victory are having a tough time at this year's Swiss Indoors. The two top-seeded Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton failed in the 2nd round, the Dane Holger Rune ruptured his Achilles tendon on Saturday before the start of the tournament and on Friday the two-time champion Félix Auger-Aliassime was also caught out.

After losing the first set against the Spaniard Jaume Munar (ATP 42), who had already surprised everyone by beating Shelton, the world number twelve from Canada had to throw in the towel. After his tournament victory last week, Auger-Aliassime's left knee was hurting. He urgently needed the points in the race to qualify for the ATP Finals, but perhaps didn't want to take any risks ahead of the even more prestigious tournament in Paris.

It was generally not a day for the Canadian in Basel's St. Jakobshalle. In the second quarter-final, No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov also had to retire after a good start against the Brazilian teenager João Fonseca (ATP 46) at 6:3, 3:6, 1:4. Fonseca will now face Munar in a semi-final between two unseeded players.

In the other quarter-finals on Friday, the Norwegian number 4 seed Casper Ruud, the conqueror of Stan Wawrinka, will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, another Spaniard. The last semi-finalist will then be decided between Frenchman Ugo Humbert and American qualifier Reilly Opelka.