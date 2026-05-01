Rowland has no trouble against Drugovich, who makes a mistake, and is through to the next round. Wehrlein has to fight much harder and has to make up time in the second half of the lap. In the end, he manages to finish seven hundredths ahead.

Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara is also in the semi-finals. He is seven tenths faster than Zane Maloney. Nico Müller was less successful. After a big mistake in the first few corners, he was unable to catch Dan Ticktum and got stuck in the first round of the duels.