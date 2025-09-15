  1. Residential Customers
World Championships in Athletics Moser easily in pole vault final ++ Photo finish at the marathon

Jan Arnet

15.9.2025

Angelica Moser vaults for the medals on Wednesday.
KEYSTONE

The World Athletics Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland has a few medal hopes at the start. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.

15.09.2025, 07:35

15.09.2025, 07:37

The most important decisions of the day

  • 12:35 p.m.: 400 m hurdles men, preliminary heats (with Julien Bonvin)
  • 12.40 pm: Long jump men, qualification (with Simon Ehammer)
  • 12.49 pm: Men's pole vault final
  • 13:23: Men's 100 m hurdles, preliminary heats (with Jason Joseph)
  • 14:00: Women's hammer throw
  • 14:06: Women's 100 m hurdles, semi-finals (with Ditaji Kambundji)
  • 14.55: Men's 3000 m steeplechase
  • 15.20 hrs: Women's 100 m hurdles - (possibly with Ditaji Kambundji)
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The most important events of the night

    Angelica Moser makes it through to the pole vault final without any problems. The Swiss athlete only had to jump twice in qualifying, clearing the heights of 4.45 m and 4.60 m both in her first attempt.

    "That was a good qualifier. As always, the jumps weren't the cleanest, but the main thing was to get over it. Job done," laughed the Swiss athlete in an interview on SRF.

    The 27-year-old will compete for the medals on Wednesday afternoon Swiss time. She is the only one of the Swiss pole vault trio to qualify for the final - Lea Bachmamn and Pascale Stöcklin failed to do so.

    Three hundredths make the difference in the marathon

    Alphonce Simbu from Tanzania wins the men's marathon at the World Championships in Tokyo in a photo finish against the German Amanal Petros.

    Simbu took the first ever World Championship gold for Tanzania in 2:09:48 hours, thanks to a lead of three hundredths.

    Second-placed Petros was also delighted: "It's a huge story for me to achieve this - especially for my family, for my mom, who has been living in a war zone forever. I haven't seen her for eight or nine years," he told the dpa news agency.

  • The Swiss at the World Championships

    Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.

    Medals in sight. These are the biggest Swiss assets at the World Athletics Championships

    The Swiss World Championship squad

    • Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
    • Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
  • World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

    The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.

