Angelica Moser makes it through to the pole vault final without any problems. The Swiss athlete only had to jump twice in qualifying, clearing the heights of 4.45 m and 4.60 m both in her first attempt.

"That was a good qualifier. As always, the jumps weren't the cleanest, but the main thing was to get over it. Job done," laughed the Swiss athlete in an interview on SRF.

The 27-year-old will compete for the medals on Wednesday afternoon Swiss time. She is the only one of the Swiss pole vault trio to qualify for the final - Lea Bachmamn and Pascale Stöcklin failed to do so.

Three hundredths make the difference in the marathon

Alphonce Simbu from Tanzania wins the men's marathon at the World Championships in Tokyo in a photo finish against the German Amanal Petros.

Simbu took the first ever World Championship gold for Tanzania in 2:09:48 hours, thanks to a lead of three hundredths.

Second-placed Petros was also delighted: "It's a huge story for me to achieve this - especially for my family, for my mom, who has been living in a war zone forever. I haven't seen her for eight or nine years," he told the dpa news agency.