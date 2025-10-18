  1. Residential Customers
First goal of the season Moser helps Tampa Bay earn a point against Detroit

SDA

18.10.2025 - 08:08

Janis Moser scores his first goal of the season for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL. Nevertheless, the team from Florida was defeated by the Detroit Red Wings 1:2 after overtime.

Keystone-SDA

18.10.2025, 08:08

18.10.2025, 08:29

Moser scored in the 57th minute with a concealed shot from the blue line. Detroit goalie John Gibson's view was obscured. With this goal, the Biel defender at least secured a point for his team. It wasn't enough for more, as Dylan Larkin was able to go in alone on Andrei Vasilevski in overtime and beat the Lightning's Russian goalie.

While the Red Wings were able to celebrate their fourth win in a row, Tampa Bay had to concede defeat in overtime for the second time in a row.

The Washington Capitals have now also won four in a row, and the team from the capital was able to rely on its captain, among others, in the 5:1 win against Minnesota. Alexander Ovechkin scored the third goal. The Russian now has 898 goals in the NHL, extending his record.

