Just like last year at the Olympic Games in Paris, Simon Ehammer had to settle for fourth place in the long jump at the World Championships in Tokyo. Three centimeters short of the podium.

Despite only coming 11th in qualifying, Simon Ehammer was very optimistic afterwards. He was sure that he would bring everything together in the final and "come out very, very well". The 25-year-old from Appenzell, who won the Diamond League final in Zurich at the end of August, kept his word. He remained below the 8-meter mark in the first two jumps with 7.95 and 7.93 m, as he did on Monday. In his third attempt, however, he hit the bar perfectly, converted the speed well and achieved his best distance at a World Championships with 8.30m. When he won bronze at the World Championships three years previously in Eugene, 8.16 m was enough for him to finish on the podium.

Ehammer subsequently failed to improve, reaching 8.13 m in his fifth attempt and 8.03 m in his sixth. This was the next disappointment for him after Paris, although he could not blame himself much. The third-placed Chinese athlete Shi Yuhao achieved a distance of 8.33 m. Gold and silver went to the Italian Mattia Furlani (8.39) and the Jamaican Tajay Gayle (8.34) respectively. The top four were separated by just nine centimeters. Two-time Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (7.83), who was the defending champion, did not manage to finish higher than 11th.

Ehammer will have another chance to win a second World Championship medal in Tokyo. He will be competing in the decathlon this weekend.