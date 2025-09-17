The World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland has a few medal hopes at the start. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- From 12.25 p.m.: Women's pole vault with Angelica Moser
- From 13.49: Men's long jump with Simon Ehammer
- From 14.57: 3000 m steeple women
- From 15.20: 1500 m men
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Chemutai falls heavily in the 3000 m steeplechase
Kenyan Faith Cherotich celebrates her first World Championship title in the 3000 m Steeple race. With a time of 8:51.59 minutes, the 21-year-old clearly beat the Olympic champion and defending champion Winfred Yavi from Bahrain (8:56.46). Bronze went to the Ethiopian Sembo Almayew (8:58.86). The race was overshadowed by a serious fall for Peruth Chemutai from Uganda. The 2021 Olympic champion had to be carried off on a stretcher.
Ehammer in a thankless fourth place
Just like last year at the Olympic Games in Paris, Simon Ehammer had to settle for fourth place in the long jump at the World Championships in Tokyo. Three centimeters short of the podium.
Despite only coming 11th in qualifying, Simon Ehammer was very optimistic afterwards. He was sure that he would bring everything together in the final and "come out very, very well". The 25-year-old from Appenzell, who won the Diamond League final in Zurich at the end of August, kept his word. He remained below the 8-meter mark in the first two jumps with 7.95 and 7.93 m, as he did on Monday. In his third attempt, however, he hit the bar perfectly, converted the speed well and achieved his best distance at a World Championships with 8.30m. When he won bronze at the World Championships three years previously in Eugene, 8.16 m was enough for him to finish on the podium.
Ehammer subsequently failed to improve, reaching 8.13 m in his fifth attempt and 8.03 m in his sixth. This was the next disappointment for him after Paris, although he could not blame himself much. The third-placed Chinese athlete Shi Yuhao achieved a distance of 8.33 m. Gold and silver went to the Italian Mattia Furlani (8.39) and the Jamaican Tajay Gayle (8.34) respectively. The top four were separated by just nine centimeters. Two-time Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (7.83), who was the defending champion, did not manage to finish higher than 11th.
Ehammer will have another chance to win a second World Championship medal in Tokyo. He will be competing in the decathlon this weekend.
Moser's medal dream shattered
Angelica Moser is not getting off to the desired start in Tokyo. After clearing 4.45 and 4.65 m in her first attempt, the pole vaulter failed three times at 4.75 m, although she had the height three times. As a result, she fell well short of her season's best of 4.80 m and had to settle for fifth place.
Ehammer opens the competition with 7.95 meters
Ehammer gets off to a good start, landing his first jump at 7.95 meters and taking 3rd place behind Gayle (JAM) and Furlani (ITA). Ehammer's second attempt is also good, but 2 centimeters shorter than before.
Javelin thrower Wieland breaks the Swiss record
Incredible start for Simon Wieland! The 24-year-old from Bern, who is taking part in the World Championships for the first time, threw 82.26 m in his first attempt in qualifying, improving Stefan Müller's Swiss record from 2006 by 19 centimetres.
Men's 200 m: Mumenthaler and Reais in the semi-finals
The Swiss athlete does not get out of the starting blocks well, but then turns on the heat and takes 3rd place. This puts him straight into the semi-finals. Reais, who missed out on direct qualification after finishing 4th in his preliminary heat, had more to worry about. As the lucky loser, however, he manages to advance to the semi-finals via the time.
200 m women: Pointet drops out by 3 hundredths
Léonie Pointet finishes 4th in her preliminary heat, but her time is only temporarily good enough for the lucky loser places. The Mexican Sanchez finished fourth in the final heat, just 3 hundredths faster than Pointet, meaning that the Swiss athlete narrowly missed out on the semi-finals.
Day 5 at the World Championships in Athletics
Four medals are up for grabs on day 5 of the World Championships in Tokyo. On the track, the women's 3000 m steeplechase and the men's 1500 m are on the program. There will also be decisions in the women's pole vault with Angelica Moser and the men's long jump with Simon Ehammer. A total of six Swiss athletes will be competing on Wednesday.
Review: Ditaji Kambundji makes history
On Monday afternoon, Ditaji Kambundji sensationally sprinted to World Championship gold in the 100 meter hurdles in Tokyo. It was only the third Swiss gold at the World Championships and only the eighth medal ever won. A piece of Swiss athletics history.
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.