Family, friends, training colleagues and acquaintances bid farewell in Uster, Zurich, to cyclist Muriel Furrer, who died at the age of 18 after a crash in the road race at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich on September 27.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Family, friends and acquaintances bid farewell to Muriel Furrer (✝18) in Uster.

Letters from her mother Christine, father Reto and brother Eric were read out in the Reformed Church in Uster, Zurich.

Government Councillor Mario Fehr addressed the mourners in a speech. Show more

"In memory of your light" is written on a sun-shaped sheet hanging in the church in Uster; a bike and racing bike stand next to photos of Muriel doing her favorite activity, cycling.

The parents and siblings write personal letters to their 18-year-old daughter and sister, telling them about their young lives. The letter from mother Christine reads: "Muriel, you laughed so much and had so many talents. I was always one of your biggest fans. And we still had so many plans together. Going out to eat at the Blinde Kuh, skating in Davos, shopping in Zurich. We'll see each other again in heaven, I'm looking forward to it."

A picture of Muriel Furrer at the funeral service in the reformed church in Uster. KEYSTONE

Letters from her father Reto and brother Eric are also read out. Memories are shared. For example, how they once got stuck in an alley in Verona in a camper van, or how the brother cut off the sister's hair and hid it in the apartment.

Councillor Mario Fehr addresses the mourners in a speech. The mother of Gino Mäder, who died last year after a crash at the Tour de Suisse, is also present. For reasons of space, the memorial service was not held at her home in Egg.

The exact circumstances of the accident that led to Muriel Furrer's crash are still under investigation.