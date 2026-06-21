Marco Bezzecchi was suspended after slapping a track marshal. EPA

During the Czech Republic GP, Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi slapped a track marshal during Saturday’s sprint race. As a result, he has now been suspended for Sunday’s race.

Andreas Lunghi

Championship leader Bezzecchi slid into the gravel trap on the eighth lap of Saturday’s sprint race. As the marshals made their way to his bike, as usual, to move it behind the barriers, the 27-year-old ran toward them and struck one of the marshals in the face.

Marco Bezzecchi has lost his cool after his #CzechGP Sprint race crash 🥊#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/xjYjneUIBx — TNT Sports Bikes (@bikesontnt) June 20, 2026

As onboard footage shows, a marshal lifted the Aprilia by the throttle grip, causing the engine to rev up—an action that could have resulted in damage. Bezzecchi stormed toward them, shoved the marshal aside, turned off the bike, and struck the man.

The assault has consequences for the Italian. As race officials announced in a statement, the 27-year-old has been suspended from Sunday’s race. A protest filed by the Aprilia team was rejected by race officials on Saturday evening. The team has since accepted the penalty.

On Sunday morning, the Italian apologized for his behavior in a social media post: “I would like to apologize to the entire MotoGP community for my behavior toward the marshal. I’m sorry, because I know how much the marshals invest to ensure our safety. Such behavior should not occur and cannot be justified. I apologize to everyone, to Aprilia Racing, and to my fans.”

The 27-year-old apologized to the marshal in person with a heartfelt hug, as shown in a video published on MotoGP’s official channels.

With the suspension, Bezzecchi risks losing the World Championship lead. His teammate Jorge Martin trails by 15 points heading into Sunday’s race.