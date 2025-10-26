Noah Dettwiler had a serious accident at the Moto3 race in Sepang. The rider from Solothurn was flown to hospital by helicopter. The situation is serious, as his father reports to "Blick".

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Motorcycle rider Noah Dettwiler experiences a shock moment in Malaysia.

Before the race, he is hit by a competitor and has to be flown to hospital by helicopter.

Dettwiler's father told Blick that the situation was serious. Show more

The crash happened before the start of the race. Dettwiler appears to have a problem with his KTM; the Swiss rider is still riding slowly at the side of the track. Spanish world champion Jose Antonio Rueda races up, completely overlooks Dettwiler and crashes into the rear of the man from Solothurn with full force.

A first sigh of relief follows with the official news that both riders are conscious. However, the rescue and transportation to hospital takes a long time. The actual race can only start after a delay of around one and a half hours.

"They were fighting for his life"

It is now clear that the situation is very serious. Dettwiler's father Andy toldBlick: "They were fighting for his life." In the meantime, he and his wife Nicole are already on their way to Malaysia.

The initial all-clear came too soon, even though the 20-year-old's condition is stable. According to the report, Dettwiler suffered several cardiac arrests and lost a lot of blood. He also suffered an open fracture to his leg in the crash and his spleen and lungs were also affected.

The 19-year-old Moto3 world champion Jose Antonio Rueda, who crashed into Dettwiler, got off relatively lightly with a concussion and a broken hand.