"It was a wonderful time" Motorsport consultant Helmut Marko leaves Red Bull

SDA

9.12.2025 - 16:14

Helmut Marko (left) is leaving Red Bull.
Keystone

The departure of Max Verstappen's long-time supporter Helmut Marko from the Red Bull Formula 1 team is a fact.

Keystone-SDA

09.12.2025, 16:22

Helmut Marko and the team announce the motorsport consultant's departure two days after the season finale in Abu Dhabi. "I was very moved by narrowly missing out on the world championship this season and realized that the right moment has now come for me personally to end this very long, intensive and successful chapter," the 82-year-old was quoted as saying.

For 20 years, the Austrian was a formative figure in the rise of the racing team to become one of the industry leaders in Formula 1. The former confidant of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died in 2022, had also promoted the career of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, among others. By his own account, the former racing driver was active in motorsport for six decades. "It was a wonderful time that I was able to help shape and share with so many talented people," said Marko.

Four-time champion Verstappen maintained a close relationship of trust with Marko and had said after his narrow defeat in the title race against Briton Lando Norris from McLaren that he hoped his companion would stay on.

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said that he deeply regretted the departure of the motorsport consultant. "His instinct for exceptional talent has not only shaped our young talent department, but has had a lasting influence on Formula 1 as a whole," said Mintzlaff. After a long discussion, however, he had complied with Marko's wish to retire.

