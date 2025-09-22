Nino Schurter is in a celebratory mood after his retirement. Picture: Keystone

Nino Schurter bids farewell to the big mountain bike stage at his home World Cup in Lenzerheide. Not with a final victory, but with a day full of emotions - exactly how he wanted his career to end, as he says.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Nino Schurter, was that the farewell you wanted?

It's just right, I couldn't have imagined a better ending. The World Championships in Valais were perfect, here in Lenzerheide it was perfect. I didn't have to be at the front anymore for it to feel right. It's mega nice to see that I've been able to touch so many people in my career and that so many have come back today to celebrate my career - even though they knew that I probably wouldn't make it to the top. That touches my heart.

You also feel a sense of relief.

Yes, I slightly underestimated the emotional aspect of my farewell with the World Championships in Valais and the World Cup here in Lenzerheide. It really was a tough week. I'm glad it's over now.

What are you looking forward to most now?

That the pressure is off and I don't always have to deliver. I'm looking forward to that, as well as the cool party in the evening. Many of my former rivals will be there, including Julien Absalon and Jaroslav Kulhavy. These are the two athletes who have challenged and shaped me the most. They have made me who I am today. I'm looking forward to simply celebrating with them for once.

What was going through your mind on the last 100 meters of your career?

It's just fantastic to see this backdrop, the cauldron full of people. I really enjoyed it once again - crossing the finish line here and also the race before, even though I didn't quite make it to the front and didn't feel great. I managed to get back into race mode. Although it was difficult before the race with all the pats on the back and emotions and I was nervous.

You recently spoke about loose projects for the time after your retirement. Have you already concretized your plans for the future?

Not everything is ready to go, but something I'm particularly looking forward to is the new company I've founded with my father. We are getting into trail building and will be building mountain bike and hiking trails wherever they are needed in the Alps. Trails in the mountains have always been my playground. We have already completed our first project with a trail section in Tersnaus.

