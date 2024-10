Concentrating on the biggest success of his career: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Keystone

The strong-serving outsider Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is the first Frenchman to win the Swiss Indoors in Basel since 1987. He prevails against the American Ben Shelton in the final.

SDA

The No. 6 seed Shelton (ATP 23) did not live up to his role as favorite because, like everyone else in the St. Jakobshalle this week, he was unable to find a solution to the serve of the 2.03 m tall Mpetshi Perricard (ATP 50). The Frenchman won his second ATP title 6:4, 7:6 (7:4).

SDA