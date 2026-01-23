Nico Müller secured important championship points with a seventh-place finish at the Formula E race in Sanya. Edoardo Mortara and Sébastien Buemi, however, finished outside the top 10 and came away empty-handed.

Formula E Müller Is the Top Swiss Driver in China – Buemi and Mortara Fail to Score Points

Formula E is back on blue Zoom! As was the case last season, all races in the 2025/2026 season will be broadcast on free-to-air TV.

The Formula E Season Live Updates

What is Formula E?

The electric-powered racing series was launched by former FIA President Jean Todt and made its debut in Beijing in 2014. It combines spectacle, speed, and sustainability. With its net-zero strategy, Formula E aims to set an example for the future and promote electric mobility. Car manufacturers are also expected to benefit from the new technologies developed for the race cars in order to further reduce CO₂ emissions.

Since its first season, Formula E has strived to hold races on the streets of major cities around the world to reach as many people as possible. This philosophy continues into the twelfth season, with the so-called E-Prix taking place in cities such as London, Tokyo, Miami, and Berlin. Since the 2020–2021 season, Formula E has been a member of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), the governing body of motorsports, and as a result, the winner of the drivers’ championship may also call themselves world champion.

What kind of car is used?

Formula E cars are single-seater race cars powered by electric motors. The GEN3 EVO car was introduced for the twelfth season. The car has a maximum power output of 350 kW (about 470 PS), reaches top speeds of 320 kilometers per hour, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.86 seconds. This means the GEN3 EVO has better acceleration than current Formula 1 race cars.

The race car weighs 760 kg without a driver. Energy recovery is 600 kW. All-wheel drive is activated at the start of the race, during qualifying, and in Attack Mode.

Starting with the 2026/2027 season, the series is set to transition to the GEN4. This car will be equipped with all-wheel drive, ABS, traction control, and more power. This, combined with new aerodynamics, is expected to increase cornering speeds.

What does a race weekend look like?

A typical race weekend consists of two days. On Friday, one of two 40-minute free practice sessions takes place. On Saturday, race day begins with free practice, followed by qualifying and the race.

There are exceptions in Jeddah, Berlin, Monaco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and London. These cities host so-called “double headers,” where two races are held in a single weekend. Thus, on Sunday, a third practice session, a second qualifying session, and the race take place.

During practice sessions, the drivers focus on setting up the car for the track and developing their race strategy.

Qualifying determines the starting positions for the race. The 20 drivers are divided into two groups. They have ten minutes to finish among the top four in their group. In this session, power is limited to 300 kW.

The eight fastest drivers from the first phase advance to the next round, where they compete against each other in quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final for pole position. Whoever secures pole position starts the race in first place. For these head-to-head duels, drivers can utilize the maximum power of 350 kW and all-wheel drive.

The FIA determines the number of laps for each race, which lasts about one hour. After safety car periods, race control may add additional laps because the cars circulate at lower speeds during these phases to conserve energy.

Drivers can also use the all-wheel-drive system at the start of the race. Otherwise, they have 300 kW at their disposal; by activating “Attack Mode,” they can unlock an additional 50 kW.

What is “Attack Mode”?

During the race, drivers must drive through the so-called “Activation Zone”—a section of the track off the racing line—to activate a 50 kW boost and all-wheel drive. This boost is particularly helpful during battles for position.

The FIA determines before each race weekend how often drivers can pass through the “Activation Zone” and the time window during which they can activate Attack Mode.

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How are points awarded?

The top ten finishers in the race earn points. The winner receives 25 points, the runner-up 18, third place 15, and tenth place one point. An additional point is awarded for the fastest lap of the race. The winner of qualifying also receives three bonus points.

The points earned count toward both the drivers’ championship and the teams’ championship. Whoever has the most points at the end of the season is crowned world champion.

Where will the races take place?

During the 2025–2026 season, 17 races will be held from December through August at 11 different locations. The schedule includes races in Monaco, Tokyo, Berlin, and the season finale in London. Races are primarily held on street circuits. In Shanghai, the races will take place on a classic racetrack, albeit with a modified layout.

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How many teams compete in Formula E?

A total of ten teams, each with two drivers, compete in Formula E. The field includes well-known manufacturers such as Citroën, Jaguar, Porsche, and Nissan. Last season, Porsche claimed the team title with German driver Pascal Wehrlein and Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa.

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Who are the stars?

The field includes former Formula 1 drivers such as Jean-Éric Vergne, Nyck de Vries, Lucas di Grassi, Pascal Wehrlein, and the Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi.

Buemi, di Grassi, Vergne, and Antonio Felix da Costa have been competing since the first season. Buemi and Mitch Evans are the most successful drivers, each with 14 wins. Jean-Éric Vergne is the only driver to have won the drivers’ championship twice.

The reigning drivers’ world champion is Britain’s Oliver Rowland in a Nissan.

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Who are the Swiss drivers?

Buemi isn’t the only Swiss driver on the grid. With Edoardo Mortara and Nico Müller, Switzerland has two more strong contenders.

Of the three, Sébastien Buemi is probably the best known. The man from Aigle has competed in 55 Formula 1 races, but has never managed to finish on the podium. Buemi has enjoyed greater success in the World Endurance Championship. There, he has been crowned Drivers’ World Champion four times and has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times. In 2015–2016, Buemi won the Formula E drivers’ championship, and last season, he claimed his 14th race victory in Monaco after a six-year hiatus.

Buemi is one of the most experienced Formula E drivers. KEYSTONE

Mortara is heading into his ninth season. So far, he has competed in 111 races, winning six of them. In the 2020–2021 season, he finished second in the drivers’ standings. Ironically, it was his current teammate, Nyck De Vries, who stood in his way back then.

Mortara is heading into his ninth season. IMAGO/PsnewZ

Nico Müller is the third member of the trio. The 33-year-old has switched to Porsche for the new season. He has been under contract there as a works driver for several years and is now also allowed to compete for the Formula E team. Müller previously enjoyed particular success in the DTM (German Touring Car Masters). There, he celebrated ten race wins and narrowly missed the title in 2019 and 2020. In Formula E, he has been waiting five years for his second podium finish.

New to Porsche: Nico Müller. IMAGO/Andreas Beil

You can follow the entire season live on blue Zoom.

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