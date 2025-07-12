The last Formula E race in Jakarta was a Swiss festival, with the three Swiss drivers finishing in 2nd to 4th place. Nevertheless, the circumstances cloud the joy of the result.

Two Swiss drivers on the podium and one just off it - what a day in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Swiss motorsport. Edoardo Mortara finished the race in second place, followed by Sébastien Buemi and Nico Müller.

A post-event @FIA hearing sees @Sebastien_Buemi cleared of a five-second penalty in Jakarta, promoting him to P3 and a podium finish! — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) July 4, 2025

But was there something? Because Müller was actually celebrating on the podium. Buemi was handed a five-place penalty for a contact with Mortara, which relegated him to eighth place at the finish.

His team Envision Racing lodged a protest - with success. Just under two weeks after the race, the penalty was withdrawn and Buemi was classified in third place.

"It's a shame that we couldn't really celebrate the podium," said Sébastien Buemi exclusively to blue Sport in Berlin. "But for me it's eleven more points, which are very important for the championship."

He is happy that the race stewards recognized that his manoeuvre on Mortara was correct and that the decision was reversed. Of course, this successful appeal tarnishes the great result for the Swiss.

"I don't waste much thought on that"

The situation is particularly bitter for Nico Müller, who would have celebrated his first podium finish in four years. "It's suboptimal for everyone involved," Müller told blue Sport about the decision, which was made ten days after the race. "It leaves a bad taste in the mouth."

When a penalty is handed down early in the race, he adapts his strategy and does not take many risks, as this was not necessary. Nevertheless, he is satisfied with the weekend and is certain that he could have overtaken Sébastien Buemi on the track.

The fact that Buemi, a Swiss driver, inherits third place is only a small consolation for Müller: "If I had to choose someone, I'd rather choose him than anyone else. But I don't waste much thought on that."

