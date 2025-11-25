Kambundji has become a mommy for the first time. KEYSTONE

Top Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji announced on Instagram on Tuesday evening that she had given birth to her son Léon.

Andreas Lunghi

Mujinga Kambundji has become a mother for the first time. The 33-year-old announced the birth of her son Léon on Instagram: "Welcome baby Léon. Everyone is in the best of health. We are incredibly grateful and are enjoying the precious first moments together."

The sprinter, who is in a relationship with her coach Florian Clivaz, recently took a break from competition due to her pregnancy and missed the World Championships in Tokyo in September, where her sister Ditaji was crowned world champion in the 100 m hurdles.

Together with pole vaulter Angelica Moser and skier Corinne Suter, Ditaji Kambundji was one of the first to offer her congratulations on social media.

As Kambundji revealed in an interview with Keystone-SDA in the summer, this year's indoor 60m world champion wants to return to competition in the coming season. The aim is to be ready for the European Championships next August in Birmingham.

