Mujinga Kambundji is competing in Bulle in her first event since the birth of her son Léon last November.

Mujinga Kambundji is back on the track and ready to race

The 34-year-old from Bern finished the 100-meter preliminary heat in 11.49 seconds before improving her time to 11.42 in the B final.

Last year’s 60-meter indoor world champion was more than satisfied with that result. “I really didn’t expect a time like that. I’m thrilled to be back on the track and to see that my preparation for the European Championships is on the right track,” said Kambundji. She had run her last race before her maternity leave in May 2025 in Doha.

The European Championships in Birmingham will take place from August 10 to 16.