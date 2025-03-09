Mujinga Kambundji wins silver. Keystone

Mujinga Kambundji misses out on the gold medal at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn by one hundredth of a second. The 32-year-old from Bern finished second in the 60 m behind Italy's Zaynab Dosso.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kambundji initially made a false start and did not get into her stride after the warning. The 2023 European indoor champion was unable to close the gap on Dosso. The Swiss sprinter therefore narrowly missed out on the next gold for the Kambundji family. Sister Ditaji won the 60 m hurdles on Friday.

Nevertheless, Mujinga Kambundji can be satisfied with her performance: it was her tenth medal at international championships, making her by far the most successful Swiss track and field athlete of all time.

Werro experiences a European Championship drama

Audrey Werro misses out on a medal in the 800 m at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn. The 20-year-old from Fribourg, who had gone into the final as one of the favorites, fell in the last lap.

Werro was in fourth place when she fell. A bitter disappointment for the young runner, who had run a Swiss record of 1:57.76 in Bellinzona at the end of last season.

Audrey Werro's race was not under a good star right from the start. She never found the position she wanted and ran almost exclusively on the outside lane. That cost her strength. "Nevertheless, I had the feeling in the final lap that it would at least be enough for a medal," she said. She then fell before the last bend without any significant influence from an opponent.

Rachel Pellaud, the second Swiss woman in the field, finished fifth in the final of the best six 800 m runners. Gold went to Anna Wielgosz from Poland.