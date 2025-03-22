Mujinga Kambundji can hardly believe it after winning gold at the World Championships. Keystone

Two weeks after winning silver at the European Indoor Championships, Mujinga Kambundji becomes world indoor champion over 60 meters in Nanjing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Mujinga Kambundji defends her world championship title over 60 meters.

Kambundji sprints to world championship gold in the hall in Nanjing.

The athlete from Bern improved from run to run: 7.20 seconds in the preliminary heat, 7.12 seconds in the semi-final and then 7.04 seconds in the final. Show more

Once again, Mujinga Kambundji could be relied upon at a major event. The 32-year-old from Bern secured her eleventh medal at international championships, her sixth over 60 meters and her third at the World Indoor Championships after bronze in 2018 and gold in 2022.

Kambundji improved from run to run, as she often does: 7.20 seconds in the preliminary heat, 7.12 seconds in the semi-final and then 7.04 seconds in the final. Although her winning time was two hundredths slower than at the European Indoor Championships after a mediocre start, she successfully took revenge on Italy's Zaynab Dosso (7.06). Bronze went to Patrizia van der Weken from Luxembourg (7.07).

Mujinga Kambundji secured Switzerland's second podium finish in Nanjing after Angelica Moser won bronze in the pole vault. Two more medals could follow on Sunday with Audrey Werro in the 800 meters and Ditaji Kambundji in the 60 meter hurdles. The latter is the fastest of the year in her discipline and, like her sister Mujinga, knows no nerves. "The two of them turn the extraordinary into a habit," said coach and manager Florian Clivaz. There's nothing to add to that.