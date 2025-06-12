European 200 m champion Timothé Mumenthaler sprints to the podium at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo Keystone

Dominic Lobalu sets a Swiss record in the 5000 m at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo. Timothé Mumenthaler's performance in the 200 m was also strong. He finishes on the podium with a personal best.

In a fast race, which was announced by the organizers as a world record attempt, Lobalu finished in 10th place. In 12:50.87 minutes, Lobalu improved his own personal best, set at the same venue a year ago, by three hundredths.

American Nico Young won the race in 12:45.27 minutes. The global best, which Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda had lowered to 12:35.36 almost five years ago, was thus clearly missed.

"I'm very happy with the race," emphasized 26-year-old Lobalu in the SRF interview. The native of South Sudan had also announced his record attempt in advance. However, there were question marks over his form, as he has recently been struggling with muscular problems.

Just over a year ago, also in Oslo, Lobalu smashed Markus Ryffel's 40-year-old national record in his first race as a Swiss starter in the 5000m. He then went on to win gold in the 10,000 m and bronze in the half distance at the European Championships in Rome.

Mumenthaler sets an exclamation mark over 200 m

European 200 m champion Timothé Mumenthaler also impressed at his first Diamond League meeting abroad. The Frenchman was only beaten by the Cuban Reynier Mena (20.20) over the half track lap in 20.27 seconds.

The 22-year-old from Geneva beat his previous personal best by one hundredth of a second. He set this almost exactly a year ago when he surprisingly won the European Championship title in Rome.

In Oslo, Mumenthaler left the highly decorated Canadian Andre De Grasse and others in his wake. The Olympic champion from Tokyo completed the podium in third place in 20.33.

